This Is What a Supermodel Wedding Looks Like

Huge congratulations are in order for Brazilian supermodel Ana Beatriz Barros and her now-husband Karim El Chiaty!

Yesterday, the couple tied the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos in the presence of their family and friends, which in Barros's case, included a slew of her fellow supermodel friends. Naturally, when two of your bridesmaids are Isabeli Fontana and Alessandra Ambrósio, that would make for a stunning bridal party:

The Bride 👰💕 and her squad 👯👯👯👯👯👯 #mykarana A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

The day before ... #mykarana ❤️🎉👰 #Mykonos A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

The bride, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and has walked for Victoria's Secret, married Chiaty in a beautiful civil ceremony sporting a gorgeous lace off-the-shoulder Alessandra Rich dress. Her hair was styled in a loose braid and accessorized with flowers.

Ana Beatriz Barros vestiu Alessandra Rich Verão 2016 na cerimônia civil de seu casamento com Karim El Chiaty, em Mykonos, na Grécia. #AnaBandKarim #mykarana #AnaBeatrizBarros #AlessandraRich A photo posted by De Quem é o Look? (@dequemeolook) on Jul 7, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

Começaram as comemorações do casamento da minha querida noiva @anabeatrizbarrosofficial Hoje foi o casamento civil e religioso... #mykarana #mykonos A photo posted by Piella Querido Concierge (@piellaconcierge) on Jul 7, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

O #penteado escolhido pela #noiva @anabeatrizbarrosofficial foi uma trança com florzinhas aplicadas. Ficou lindo com o vestido, bem praia. 🌸 #penteadodenoiva #hairdo #mykarana A photo posted by A Louca do Casamento (@aloucadocasamento) on Jul 7, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

The most beautiful bride ever @anabeatrizbarrosofficial I love u ♥️🙈💍 A mais linda noiva que amo muito👰🏼😍 A photo posted by Isabeli Fontana (@isabelifontana) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #anabandkarim #mykarana @anabeatrizbarrosofficial @supreme_kec A photo posted by Fernanda Motta (@fernandamottaoficial) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:36am PDT

We'll keep you updated on the photos from their religious ceremony which will undoubtedly be an affair to remember.