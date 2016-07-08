This Is What a Supermodel Wedding Looks Like

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 08, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Huge congratulations are in order for Brazilian supermodel Ana Beatriz Barros and her now-husband Karim El Chiaty!

Yesterday, the couple tied the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos in the presence of their family and friends, which in Barros's case, included a slew of her fellow supermodel friends. Naturally, when two of your bridesmaids are Isabeli Fontana and Alessandra Ambrósio, that would make for a stunning bridal party:

The Bride 👰💕 and her squad 👯👯👯👯👯👯 #mykarana

A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

The day before ... #mykarana ❤️🎉👰 #Mykonos

A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

The bride, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and has walked for Victoria's Secret, married Chiaty in a beautiful civil ceremony sporting a gorgeous lace off-the-shoulder Alessandra Rich dress. Her hair was styled in a loose braid and accessorized with flowers.

RELATED: 100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments

Love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #anabandkarim #mykarana @anabeatrizbarrosofficial @supreme_kec

A photo posted by Fernanda Motta (@fernandamottaoficial) on

We'll keep you updated on the photos from their religious ceremony which will undoubtedly be an affair to remember.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!