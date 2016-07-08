This Is What a Supermodel Wedding Looks Like

Huge congratulations are in order for Brazilian supermodel Ana Beatriz Barros and her now-husband Karim El Chiaty!
Yesterday, the couple tied the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos in the presence of their family and friends, which in Barros's case, included a slew of her fellow supermodel friends. Naturally, when two of your bridesmaids are Isabeli Fontana and Alessandra Ambrósio, that would make for a stunning bridal party:
The bride, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and has walked for Victoria's Secret, married Chiaty in a beautiful civil ceremony sporting a gorgeous lace off-the-shoulder Alessandra Rich dress. Her hair was styled in a loose braid and accessorized with flowers.
RELATED: 100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments
We'll keep you updated on the photos from their religious ceremony which will undoubtedly be an affair to remember.