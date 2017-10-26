10 Celebs Who Married Their Co-Stars

Mehera Bonner
Oct 26, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

You know how actors are constantly claiming that their love scenes are totally ~technical~ and not-at-all romantic? Yeah, lies. Sparks can most definitely fly on set, and we're bringing you 10 couples who found love (and marriage) while working together. You know how the saying goes: the couples who play together, stay together. 

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel

Mad Men fans will know that Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel met when she made an guest appearance on the show, and apparently all kinds of sparks flew because they started dating five months after filming. "We were completely professional," Vincent said of working with Alexis. "We never saw each other out. We never — it was nothing, it was just work." The pair got married in 2014 and just welcomed their first child.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton and Mila met on the set of That '70s Show, and married years later in 2015. "My first real kiss ever was with him on the show," Kunis said of dating her costar. "And when That '70s Show had a prom, my date for the prom turned out to be my fiancé. We can honestly say that we went to prom together!"

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall famously met on the set of To Have and Have Not in 1943 when she was just 19 and he was 44. Apparently, the age difference mattered approximately zero, because they got married two years later and had a couple kids. “He was standing behind me — we were joking as usual — when suddenly he leaned over, put his hand under my chin and kissed me,” Bacall wrote of their first lip-lock. “It was impulsive — he was a bit shy — no lunging wolf tactics. He took a worn package of matches out of his pocket and asked me to put my phone number on the back. I did.”

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Claire and Hugh married in 2009 after meeting on the set of 2007's Evening. They aren't super open about their relationship, but their co-star, Mamie Gummer said, "I was there when it was happening and it's something that I will never forget. I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake and Ryan met on set of 2010's Green Lantern and became fast friends. These two took their relationship to the next level once they were both single, but here's the catch: they were on a double date with other people! "About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," Ryan said. "It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz is married to an IRL James Bond, or as he's more commonly known, Daniel Craig. The pair met on set of their 2010 movie Dream House, wed just six months after dating, and have been pretty private about their relationship ever since. "It would be a betrayal," she said of their decision to remain hush-hush. "You have to protect your marriage."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Before tying the knot, Angie and Brad somewhat infamously fell in love on set of 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The problem? Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, which lead to one of the biggest celebrity drama-fests of the early aughts. "Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," Angie said of meeting her husband on set. "I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.' ... Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It's hard not to talk about Bennifer 2.0 without breaking down into hysterical sobs (still not over their separation), but they also got to know each other on set. The couple met while filming Pearl Harbor but formed a connection on Daredevil — at least according to Ben. "That’s where I found my wife," he said. "We met on Pearl Harbor, which people hate, but we fell in love on Daredevil."

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester reportedly had a crush on The O.C.'s Adam Brody for years before they met on the set of their 2012 film, The Oranges. They worked together once again on the set of 2014's Life Partners, reportedly started dating in 2013, got engaged nine months later, and tied the knot during a secret wedding three months after that. #fairytale

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Cutest. Couple. Ever. Channing and Jenna met in 2006 on the set of Step Up, married in 2009, and have been giving us #relationshipgoals ever since. "We were basically together on the movie," Channing said of their first meeting. "It’s interesting now, because we can watch it and see. We can go, 'Oh, wow, that was actually our first real kiss.' As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since — never broken up. That’s nine years."

