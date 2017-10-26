10 Celebs Who Married Their Co-Stars

Blake and Ryan met on set of 2010's Green Lantern and became fast friends. These two took their relationship to the next level once they were both single, but here's the catch: they were on a double date with other people! "About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," Ryan said. "It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."