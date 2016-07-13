9 Married Celebrities with a Huge Age Gap

Fact: Love is blind, and can therefore happen at any age. And while most celebs tend to stick to a five year or less age difference, plenty of actors, models and musicians have married men and women much older/younger than them. Here are nine lucky-in-love celebs who weren't born in the same decade.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brangelina have a 12 year age difference between them, with Pitt being the elder party. But hey, more years = more wisdom. "He's my family," Jolie said. "He's not just a lover and my partner...He's my family now. We have history, and we work hard to make it great."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

This cute couple are separated by 11 years, but thanks to Reynolds being majorly baby faced, it doesn't show. Either way, they're in love and expecting their second child (woot!). "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” Lively said of her husband. “That was the biggest thing for me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Okay, so they aren't married yet, but once Statham and Whiteley tie-the-knot, they'll have a whopping 20 year age difference between them. "We’re best mates," Whiteley said. "He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before."

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

No, they're no longer married, but Kutcher and Moore had a 16 year age difference while coupled up. Hilariously/weirdly, Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis, had a crush on Ashton. “It was definitely weird for a minute, but I have to commend him,” she said. “He was a really great stepfather. The perspective switched quickly. That’s when you open up your Teen Beat, you take him down and put somebody else up. I feel like I told my sister that at some point, ‘Gotta cross him off the list.’”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison and Calista have 22 years between them, and he's well aware of the age difference. "I was 60 when I fell in love with Calista," Harrison said. "What surprised me most was that I was still capable of establishing a long-lasting relationship, making a serious commitment. With my children, in my private life or my work, I try to learn from my mistakes and evolve."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon Five frontman Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo have an almost 10 year age difference between them, but what's a decade between loved ones, right? ''Wife wife wife.' I love it," Levine told Ellen of his marriage. "I even changed her number in my phone to 'wife.''...It's so trippy. I'm a child. How did this happen?'

Beyoncé and Jay Z 

Beyoncé and Jay Z are still drunk in love after that whole Lemonade situation, but did you know there are 12 years between them? Clearly 'Yoncé likes a mature man. “My word is my word, she said in 2008. "What Jay and I have is real. It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It’s real.”

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary Kate Olsen

Mary Kate Olsen married Olivier Sarkozy (French President Nicolas Sarkozy's half-brother) in a super private ceremony, despite a much talked about 17 year age difference between them.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

These two have a 25 year age gap, but meh—love is love, and their marriage has lasted a full 16 years with plenty of ups and downs. "It’s a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage," she said. "You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won’t be the last problem. There will be many more down the road."

