These Celebrities Had the Most ‘80s Weddings EVER

Fox Photos
Mehera Bonner
Jun 24, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The 1980s gave the world some of the best fashion of all time, and the combination of wedding gowns + '80s style = iconic. Just take one look at Princess Diana on her big day and you'll get it. That hair. Those puffy sleeves. It's all just happening! On that note, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity weddings from the '80s — but warning: massive hair lies within.

RELATED: These Celebrity Couples Had the Most '90s Weddings EVER

1 of 7 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The sparkly tights. The awkward ruffled mini skirt. The permed hair tendrils. 1988 has never been represented so epically.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Ron Galella/WireImage

John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal

Tennis pro John McEnroe's '86 wedding to Tatum O'Neal was actually pretty '60s in terms of outfit vibes. Then again, the puffy hair is a dead giveaway.

3 of 7 Fox Photos

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

No '80s wedding list would be complete without Diana's puffy sleeves and massive train. This dress is truly defying gravity. It's basically the 8th wonder of the world.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Patrick Riviere

Elton John and Renate Blauel

The year was 1984. Elton John was getting married, and when picking his outfit for the day, chose a purple straw hat. Because why not? Icon remains iconic, etc.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Terry O'Neill

Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach

Ahhhh, 1981. A year when wedding photography was still done in black-and-white and sleeves were puffed, or at the very least full of shoulder pads. Simpler times, sigh.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Georges De Keerle

Kenneth Branagh And Emma Thompson

For those of you searching for some sort of explanation as to what Emma Thompson is wearing in this picture, we really have no words. Only numbers: 1989.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Bournemouth/REX/Shutterstock

Madonna and Sean Penn

Madonna's 1995 wedding dress sold for a whopping $81,250 at auction, and it's easy to see why. As '80s as it is, we'd wear this thing in a heartbeat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!