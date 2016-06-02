9 Celebrities Who Got Married at City Hall

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mehera Bonner
Jun 02, 2016

Look, we love big weddings. They are the actual bomb dot com, mostly because of cake, free food, and non-stop wine. And also the flowers. And the dress, but whatever, we're rambling. The point is, big weddings are wonderful, but sometimes all a couple needs to tie-the-knot is each other. Well, and City Hall. With that in mind, here are seven celebrity lovebirds who locked it down at the courthouse.

Instagram.com/emrata

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

It girl EmRata revealed she got married in the most millennial way of them all: on Instagram. In February 2018, the model shared several photos of herself dressed in a sleek double-breasted suit with a black hat and matching veil for her N.Y.C. nuptials to Sebastian Bear-McClard. For the occassion, she reportedly tapped friend and Instagram meme star The Fat Jewish as a witness.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Before celebrating with a ceremony in Lake Como, Italy (as one does), Chrissy and John got married at the courthouse in NYC after attending a Vera Wang show. "We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after," Chrissy told E! News. "We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City." Hah, celebrities, bless them!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Because they're the actual best, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard decided that they wouldn't get married until it was legal for everyone — no exceptions. So when gay marriage was legalized nationwide, these two went down to Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office and had a totally chill wedding. In fact, they initially planned on just grabbing their marriage license, but when an employee offered to make it official, they took the bait. And yes, Kristen reportedly cried (we assume sloth-video style).

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica and Cash got married at the Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008, and they're still going strong almost ten years later. Oh, and fun fact: Jessica was pregnant with her first daughter at the time, wore her hair in a unfussy ponytail, and rocked a blue dress. Sources say she looked "happy but nervous," and that nobody attended the wedding except the dynamic duo themselves. *Puts "Just the Two of Us" on Spotify*

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

 Keira Knightley and James Righton

Keira and James' wedding may have been at a courthouse, but it was at a courthouse in the south of France — so slightly extra fab. The ceremony was reportedly attended by ten people and took just ten minutes. "It was really lovely," the mayor said. "They were really happy. You could see it. They were laughing and sharing this moment with family. It was very emotional, but really simple. They were happy about the rings and they took pictures of them."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Ugh, these two! Matt and Luciana have one of the most down-to-earth marriages in Hollywood, probably because they're just so not about the spotlight. The couple got hitched at Manhattan's City Hall in 2005, with Luciana's daughter, Alexia, as the witness. And yes, Mayor Bloomberg was there. And no, Ben Affleck was not. (P.S. they also renewed their wedding vows in St. Lucia circa 2013, and it was a super celeb-studded event.)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Before throwing down for a giant ceremony and reception in Italy with stars like Anna Wintour in attendance, Salma and François made it official on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris' City Hall. Lovely, but their wedding in Venice sounds even lovelier —mostly because of the Balenciaga dress. Want.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty

Michael C. Hall and Morgan Macgregor

After splitting up from Dexter co-star Jennifer Carpenter, Michael C. Hall married girlfriend Morgan Macgregor in February 2016 during a simple ceremony at NYC's City Hall. Makes sense that they kept it low-key, as this was Hall's third wedding.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Wiz and Amber are no longer together, but they got hitched back in 2013 in a super simple courthouse wedding. Amber opted not to wear the traditional white gown, and instead wore a black dress. Oh, and Wiz announced the news to the world via Twitter, because #ModernLove. "Me and Amber got married today. Weddings this fall," he wrote. "Thought I'd let yall know." (By the way, they also had a giant wedding complete with white gown and pink suit.)

