The Magic Mike star popped the question to his bride in Spanish. Er, at least he tried to. "I had a big speech in Spanish, and that's what I was nervous about," he said on Live! with Kelly and Michael. "The last thing you want to do is like mess up the Spanish on the proposal to the Colombian woman." Joe went on to explain that he used the expression "Eres mi todo" (which means "you are my everything"), and was confident Sofia would say yes. "I wasn't nervous that she was gonna say 'no,' I was pretty confident in that," he told the hosts. "You only get one chance to do it, and if you're gonna do it, you gotta do it right, so there's a lot of planning that goes into it."