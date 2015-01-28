Celebrity Wedding: Timbaland & Monique Idlett

1 of 4 Courtesy of Mike Colon Photographers

The Love Story

During the baby shower for their daughter, Reign, now one year old, music mogul Timbaland (whose real name is Timothy Mosley) asked his girlfriend and business partner Monique Idlett if she'd be his wife-with a 12-carat canary diamond ring in hand. But the reason she said yes had nothing to do with bling. On first meeting Timbaland six years prior, Idlett says, "I knew we were going to be together forever."