Celebrity Wedding: Timbaland & Monique Idlett

During the baby shower for their daughter, Reign, now one year old, music mogul Timbaland (whose real name is Timothy Mosley) asked his girlfriend and business partner Monique Idlett if she'd be his wife-with a 12-carat canary diamond ring in hand. But the reason she said yes had nothing to do with bling. On first meeting Timbaland six years prior, Idlett says, "I knew we were going to be together forever."
Courtesy of Mike Colon Photographers
The Decor
White blooms in tall vases lined the dock that led to the private island off Aruba where the couple exchanged vows in front of 400 guests including A-listers Missy Elliot, Omarion and Kerry Hilson. Idlett wore a St. Pucchi silk-taffeta ball gown and carried a bouquet of green and white dendrobium orchids. Timbaland donned a white Gucci suit, which he accessorized with a coordinating boutonniere.
Courtesy of Mike Colon Photographers
The Reception
Planners Sheena Curry, Felicia Frazier, Regina Williams and Rick Frazier (employees and family friends) masterminded the "Heaven on Earth"-themed party. The centerpieces, vases filled with irises, dendrobium orchids, ranunculus, ginestra, roses in five different shades and white sand, gave the affair a beachy feel.
Courtesy of Mike Colon Photographers
The Entertainment
Appropriately for the industry couple, the music never stopped-a first dance to Al Green's "Love and Happiness," performances from jazz musician Mike Phillips and gospel singer J Moss, and Timbaland himself behind the turntables. "It was the best time I've had in my life," the groom says.
Courtesy of Mike Colon Photographers
