Celebrity Wedding: Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict

The Game’s Tia Mowry wed longtime sweetheart, actor Cory Hardrict of Lincoln Heights, on April 20 at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore in Santa Barbara, Calif. The couple, who dated for seven years, exchanged vows in front of 170 guests. “When you really declare it in front of the people you love, it just renews the whole relationship,” gushed the bride.
The Location
Mowry and Hardrict said "I do" in an outdoor ceremony, before heading in to the hotel's ballroom for the reception. "The night was filled with such joy, peace, love and just extreme excitement," the bride says. "It was a party. It was a celebration!"
The Gown
Mowry commissioned red carpet darling Kevan Hall to create her flowing, one-shoulder wedding dress. "He’s the perfect person to work with a bride," Mowry says of the designer’s "calm, cool and collected" disposition. For her four bridesmaids, Mowry chose custom antique rose silk chiffon cocktail length dresses by Tadashi. Her twin sister and maid of honor, Tamera, wore a vibrant aubergine silk chiffon strapless style, also by Tadashi.
The Bouquet
The bride's bouquet featured different shades of pink roses. Of her planner, Robyn Goldberg, Mowry says "she was unbelievable. She is very much like myself, which is extremely organized. She had every 15 minutes planned out! I kept on knocking on wood saying, 'Okay, something’s gonna happen.'”
The Cake
To match her pink rose bouquet, Mowry showcased a four-tier vanilla and red velvet confection decorated with the blooms by Cake Divas.
The Couple
The bride’s favorite memory of her big day was the most dramatic one: walking down the aisle to stand beside her husband-to-be. Serenaded by Kenny Lattimore who sang “For You,” Mowry describes feeling “an amazing rush because it’s the first time you get to see everything, the first time you’re wearing your dress, and it’s the first time he sees you in your dress!”
