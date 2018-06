1 of 4 Courtesy of Ingrid Sanchez, I Studio Photography

The Love Story

After Black Eyed Peas rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez and fashion publicist Jaymie Dizon met in 1999 at an L.A. club, they dated briefly before going their separate ways. In 2005, the duo ran into each other at a fashion show, and their romance spark reignited. After several dinner dates, the stylish couple knew they were meant to be. So, on Valentine's Day 2007, Taboo surprised Dizon with a trip to Beverly Hills jeweler Neil Lane where they co-designed her 3-carat cushion-cut engagement ring.