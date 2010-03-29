Celebrity Wedding: Orlando Jones & Jacqueline Staph

1 of 4 Joan Fuller Photography

The Love Story

A Las Vegas birthday party for a friend in 2005 was a winning bet for Staph, 25, and Jones, 42. "Everyone got wild, but Orlando remained a gentleman," Staph says.



Jones insists that his pet bulldog, Bubba, was the one who proposed to Staph in the spring of 2008, wearing the ring around his neck.



"I wanted to give her something she would never see on someone else," Jones says, so he chose a nearly century-old platinum engagement ring. The jubilee-cut center stone is framed by two princess-cut diamonds.