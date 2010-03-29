Celebrity Wedding: Orlando Jones & Jacqueline Staph
Mar 29, 2010 @ 11:26 am
The Love Story
A Las Vegas birthday party for a friend in 2005 was a winning bet for Staph, 25, and Jones, 42. "Everyone got wild, but Orlando remained a gentleman," Staph says.
Jones insists that his pet bulldog, Bubba, was the one who proposed to Staph in the spring of 2008, wearing the ring around his neck.
"I wanted to give her something she would never see on someone else," Jones says, so he chose a nearly century-old platinum engagement ring. The jubilee-cut center stone is framed by two princess-cut diamonds.
The Ceremony
As the sun set on January 2, 2009, the couple said their vows on the lawn at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. They created a romantic mood by lighting the ceremony with votives, pillars and lanterns.
The Reception
At the reception, guests were offered hot cider and pashmina shawls to stay warm. "We wanted the reception to feel like an intimate dinner party," Staph says, so they seated all 42 guests at one table. The duo placed their parents' portraits on the cake table for a touching tribute. "Both of our parents are still together-we wanted to honor them," says Staph.
The Cake
The couple's three-tier wedding cake was covered in marshmallow meringue icing-a fluffy twist on traditional fondant and buttercream.
