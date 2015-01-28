Celebrity Wedding: Nancy O'Dell & Keith Zubchevich
Jan 27, 2015
The Love Story
After years spent covering entertainment news, Access Hollywood co-anchor Nancy O'Dell, 39, and her fiance, Keith Zubchevich, 36, vice president of a tech firm, could have had an enormous wedding filled with friends from Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Instead, the couple, who met after exchanging glances in an airport security line, opted for a small affair at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara on June 29. "We wanted it to be intimate because we wanted to spend time with you all," O'Dell told the 62 guests. "We wanted to look out and see our families."
The Ceremony Music
A string quartet played the processional, Pachelbel's "Canon in D" for the Christian ceremony on a lawn overlooking the Pacific.
The Wedding Party
Flower girl Tierney Zubchevich, the groom's niece.
The Wedding Attire
The bride's satin ankle-wrap sandals. O'Dell wore a silk satin crepe gown by Pamela Dennis; the groom donned a Hugo Boss suit.
The Guest List
The bride's Access colleagues Billy Bush, Shaun Robinson and Tony Potts.
A Latin-music ensemble kicked off the reception while guests surveyed the circular dining room filled with centerpieces of mixed deep-red roses - Black Magic, Black Baccara, Classy, Hocus Pocus and Abracadabra varieties - and bright pink peonies arranged by Mark Held of Mark's Garden in L.A. "Our table was in the center of the room," says Zubchevich, "so we could see all our guests."
