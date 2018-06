Celebrity Wedding: Melissa Akey & Alex Drayer

Alex Drayer didn't know what hit him when Thread designer Melissa Akey spilled a beer on his shirt at a 2005 indie rock concert in Manhattan. The two had briefly met before through a mutual friend. "I told her she could make up for it by sending me a shirt," he says with a laugh. The next day, Drayer received "this perfectly handwritten note on red stationery, along with a shirt. I was like, 'I like this girl.'"