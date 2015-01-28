Celebrity Wedding: Melissa Akey & Alex Drayer

Alex Drayer didn't know what hit him when Thread designer Melissa Akey spilled a beer on his shirt at a 2005 indie rock concert in Manhattan. The two had briefly met before through a mutual friend. "I told her she could make up for it by sending me a shirt," he says with a laugh. The next day, Drayer received "this perfectly handwritten note on red stationery, along with a shirt. I was like, 'I like this girl.'"
The Ring
Two years and several concerts later, the aviation executive got down on bended knee during a Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons. The ring, a Renee Lewis band set in 18kt–yellow gold and sterling silver with antique rose-cut diamonds from the ultra-hip Jeffrey New York boutique, "doesn't feel like an engagement ring," says Akey. "It's like a piece of standout jewelry."
The Bouquets
Marie Weilman of Floreal in N.Y.C. created white winter-peony bouquets for Akey and her bridal party.
The Programs
Ceremony programs were designed by Anne Noonan at SoHo Letterpress in N.Y.C.
The Decor
Embroidered cocktail napkins displayed the just-married couple's monogram.
The Cake
April Reed Cake Design whipped up a red velvet cake with vanilla butter-cream and fondant, and garnished it with a handmade sugar magnolia flower.
The Gifts
Akey's mother presented the bridesmaids with black velvet jewelry rolls, which double as evening clutches.
The Love Story
Alex Drayer didn't know what hit him when Thread designer Melissa Akey spilled a beer on his shirt at a 2005 indie rock concert in Manhattan. The two had briefly met before through a mutual friend. "I told her she could make up for it by sending me a shirt," he says with a laugh. The next day, Drayer received "this perfectly handwritten note on red stationery, along with a shirt. I was like, 'I like this girl.'"
The Ring
Two years and several concerts later, the aviation executive got down on bended knee during a Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons. The ring, a Renee Lewis band set in 18kt–yellow gold and sterling silver with antique rose-cut diamonds from the ultra-hip Jeffrey New York boutique, "doesn't feel like an engagement ring," says Akey. "It's like a piece of standout jewelry."
The Bouquets
Marie Weilman of Floreal in N.Y.C. created white winter-peony bouquets for Akey and her bridal party.
The Programs
Ceremony programs were designed by Anne Noonan at SoHo Letterpress in N.Y.C.
The Decor
Embroidered cocktail napkins displayed the just-married couple's monogram.
The Cake
April Reed Cake Design whipped up a red velvet cake with vanilla butter-cream and fondant, and garnished it with a handmade sugar magnolia flower.
The Gifts
Akey's mother presented the bridesmaids with black velvet jewelry rolls, which double as evening clutches.
