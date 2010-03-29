Celebrity Wedding: Marcia Cross & Tom Mahoney

The wedding of Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney took place on June 24, 2006 at San Gabriel's Church of Our Saviour Episcopal parish in Pasadena, California. "Walking up the aisle was a glorious moment. I was just so happy," says Cross, who accessorized her custom Reem Acra gown with a cathedral-length veil and Neil Lane platinum-and-diamond jewelry. In a twist on tradition, only married couples were asked onto the dance floor for the post-ceremony bouquet toss. One by one the couples were eliminated until the pair married the longest (more than 50 years) were presented with the bride's bouquet of white peonies and lilacs.
The Ceremony
Seven flower girls—Cross's niece and the daughters of her closest friends, clad in white Reem Acra dresses—carried silk douppioni baskets and tiny bouquets down the aisle. The bride, on the arms of her parents, Janet and Mark, followed in a creamy strapless embroidered gown, also designed by Reem Acra. Eagerly waiting at the altar for Cross was Mahoney. Although the ceremony was suitably solemn, the guests erupted in cheers as soon as the minister pronounced the pair husband and wife.
The Guests
For the reception, Julie Pryor, of Pryor Events, and Hidden Garden Floral Design Studio, both in L.A., transformed the ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton Pasadena into a breathtaking all-white flower shop where 232 guests, including Cross's co-stars—Eva Longoria with boyfriend Tony Parker, Felicity Huffman with husband William H. Macy, Doug Savant, and Housewives creator Marc Cherry—had cocktails on white ottomans and daybeds amid bursts of snowy Casablanca lilies, tulips and peonies.
The Cake
To choose a cake, Cross invited pals to a tasting at the Layers Cake Design Studio in Sherman Oaks, California. Each picked a favorite flavor. The result? A five-tier confection that was "delicious and the size of the Eiffel Tower," Cross has said.
The Confections
In addition to the towering nuptial confection, a sweets station tempted guests with jars of saltwater taffy, jelly beans, rock candy and chocolate-covered strawberries by Lee Gelfond Chocolates in L.A. Thoughtful touches continued, even after goodbyes were said: For the newlyweds, it was a trail of flower petals leading to a room aglow with candles. Guests—who also stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Pasadena--ready to turn in found pillows inscribed "Sweet dreams. XO. Marcia and Tom."
