Celebrity Wedding: Malin Akerman & Roberto Zincone

The Love Story

She didn't speak Italian, and his English was spotty at best. But thanks to a bilingual dictionary—and, of course, the universal language of flirting-Watchmen star Malin Akerman and Petalstones drummer Roberto Zincone made their feelings clear. "I knew she was a beautiful person without understanding all of her words," says Zincone, who met his future bride in 2003.



Two years afterward, over dinner in Los Angeles, Zincone told Akerman, "I don't ever want to be apart from you," and presented her with a diamond-studded white-gold band. Later he gave her a diamond solitaire. "I got two proposals!" says Akerman.