Celebrity Wedding: Malin Akerman & Roberto Zincone

She didn't speak Italian, and his English was spotty at best. But thanks to a bilingual dictionary—and, of course, the universal language of flirting-Watchmen star Malin Akerman and Petalstones drummer Roberto Zincone made their feelings clear. "I knew she was a beautiful person without understanding all of her words," says Zincone, who met his future bride in 2003.
Two years afterward, over dinner in Los Angeles, Zincone told Akerman, "I don't ever want to be apart from you," and presented her with a diamond-studded white-gold band. Later he gave her a diamond solitaire. "I got two proposals!" says Akerman.
The Locale
For the June 20 outdoor event, held at the Grand Hotel Moon Valley near Sorrento, Italy, "we wanted the two most special people in our lives, our fathers, to join us in marriage," says the bride. "My dad read from a love poem in English and Roberto's father read from the same poem in Italian." The bride and groom then swapped self-written vows. Jokes Akerman, "There was no priest up there, so the Italian guests were a bit nervous!"
The Ceremony Decor
The fresh green-and-white color scheme suited the garden event.
The Ceremony
The couple's fathers conducted the bilingual ceremony before a giant wreath of lilies.
The Attire
Akerman wore a shirred-tulle gown by Amsale; her bridesmaids sported pink and black.
The Cake
The lemon cake was made from Sorrento's most famous fruit.
