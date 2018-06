10 of 10 Eric Lamph

Steal This Idea!

Give your father-and mother-an unforgettable moment by asking them both to escort you to the altar. "I hadn't planned to walk down the aisle because it felt so traditional," recalls Ling. "But it brought so much joy to my parents. It was such an unconventional wedding, and that decision really meant the world to them."



More Star Wedding Moments: Ling and Song made the list in our 100 Memorable Wedding Moments gallery.