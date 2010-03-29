Celebrity Wedding: Katharine McPhee & Nick Cokas

Mar 29, 2010 @ 12:25 pm
Star Wedding Anniversaries - Katharine McPhee and Nick Cokas
Katharine McPhee & Nick Cokas

On February 2, 2008 Smash star Katharine McPhee exchanged "I do's" with longtime boyfriend producer Nick Cokas at the Beverly Hills Presbyterian church in Los Angeles. After the ceremony concluded with a choir singing "Joyful, Joyful," the couple and their guests hit L.A. hot spot Vibiana for a rocking reception.

The Reception

After the "I dos," the couple and their guests headed to the beautifully decorated Vibiana downtown for the reception. "I knew that I wanted a lounge area with white, antique-looking couches. I love Rachel Ashwell's style. I have always been into very old, vintage stufff, even when I was little," McPhee told In Style Weddings.

The Decor

Floral centerpieces small and tall decorated the tables where the newlyweds' guests-like Kellie Pickler-enjoyed an evening of singing and dancing.

The Menu

McPhee and Cokas' menu featured a choice of short ribs, sea bass or vegetarian risottoa, prepared by caterer Caramelized Productions. The couple also indulged guests with a chocolate fountain.
 

