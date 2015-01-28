Celebrity Wedding: Josh Schwartz & Jill Stonerock

It's a good thing Josh Schwartz has keen ears. Otherwise, the creator and executive producer of Gossip Girl may not have overheard Rachel Bilson trying to set up her BFF, Jill Stonerock, with her O.C. co-star Benjamin McKenzie. "I said, 'What about me? Ben doesn't need help,'" says Schwartz. As soon as Schwartz and Stonerock began dating, Bilson remembers thinking, He's going to marry her.
She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.
Elizabeth Messina
The Setting
At the suggestion of their wedding planner, Jo Gartin of Love Luck and Angels, they booked the rustic Figueroa Mountain Farmhouse in Los Olivos for their September 20, 2008, wedding. During the reception, guests dined at long wooden tables covered with moss-colored douppioni silk runners.
Elizabeth Messina
The Attire
Stonerock, in a lace gown by Oscar de la Renta, took in the scenery with her bridesmaids, including maid of honor Rachel Bilson (second from left); all the maids wore custom-designed dresses by Bilson buddy Brian Reyes.
Elizabeth Messina
The Cake
The four-tier cake, created by Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections of Buellton, Calif., was frosted with Italian meringue buttercream and topped with fresh wildflowers and gardenias.
Elizabeth Messina
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Elizabeth Messina
The Love Story
It's a good thing Josh Schwartz has keen ears. Otherwise, the creator and executive producer of Gossip Girl may not have overheard Rachel Bilson trying to set up her BFF, Jill Stonerock, with her O.C. co-star Benjamin McKenzie. "I said, 'What about me? Ben doesn't need help,'" says Schwartz. As soon as Schwartz and Stonerock began dating, Bilson remembers thinking, He's going to marry her.
She was right. Three years later, Schwartz proposed with a plastic ring. "My car was broken into and it was stolen." Stonerock accepted the temporary token and wore it until N.Y.C. jeweler Tanagro remade her 3-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring.
Advertisement
2 of 4Elizabeth Messina
The Setting
At the suggestion of their wedding planner, Jo Gartin of Love Luck and Angels, they booked the rustic Figueroa Mountain Farmhouse in Los Olivos for their September 20, 2008, wedding. During the reception, guests dined at long wooden tables covered with moss-colored douppioni silk runners.
3 of 4Elizabeth Messina
The Attire
Stonerock, in a lace gown by Oscar de la Renta, took in the scenery with her bridesmaids, including maid of honor Rachel Bilson (second from left); all the maids wore custom-designed dresses by Bilson buddy Brian Reyes.
Advertisement
4 of 4Elizabeth Messina
The Cake
The four-tier cake, created by Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections of Buellton, Calif., was frosted with Italian meringue buttercream and topped with fresh wildflowers and gardenias.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.