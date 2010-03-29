Celebrity Wedding: Jeri Ryan & Christophe Emé

"He was hot!" actress Jeri Ryan recalls of first glimpsing her future husband, Christophe Emé at a food-related charity event. "He looked good in his chef's hat, and he had this ornery little spark in his eye that I really enjoy." After dating for two years, the couple opened Ortolan, their celebrated French restaurant in L.A.
"One night, Christophe covered my eyes and took me into our bedroom," recalls Ryan. There the die-hard romantic had placed candles, champagne and a canvas painted with the messages "And you come with me forever" in French and "Grow old along with me" in English. Emé then presented Ryan with a made-to-order cushion-cut solitaire set in pavé diamonds.
Elizabeth Messina
The Locale
About 120 of the couple's closest friends and family members joined them on June 16 in the Loire Valley, where Emé grew up, for a four-day wedding celebration. A case of chilled bubbly awaited guests for toasting after the ceremony.
Elizabeth Messina
The Decor
In the loggia, L.A. planner Lisa Vorce and Parisian florist Guillon Fleurs struck a pastoral note by decorating with olive trees, grapevines and potted lavender.
Elizabeth Messina
The Dress
The bride, carrying a simple bouquet of French lavender and roses, wore a custom-made satin gown with silver sash and a veil, both by Vera Wang.
Elizabeth Messina
The Decor
Bespoke linens, Vietri china and fresh herbs completed a country-chic tableau.
Elizabeth Messina
The Transportation
The newlyweds made a stylish departure in a classic Corniche.
Elizabeth Messina
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Love Story
"He was hot!" actress Jeri Ryan recalls of first glimpsing her future husband, Christophe Emé at a food-related charity event. "He looked good in his chef's hat, and he had this ornery little spark in his eye that I really enjoy." After dating for two years, the couple opened Ortolan, their celebrated French restaurant in L.A.
"One night, Christophe covered my eyes and took me into our bedroom," recalls Ryan. There the die-hard romantic had placed candles, champagne and a canvas painted with the messages "And you come with me forever" in French and "Grow old along with me" in English. Emé then presented Ryan with a made-to-order cushion-cut solitaire set in pavé diamonds.
Advertisement
2 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Locale
About 120 of the couple's closest friends and family members joined them on June 16 in the Loire Valley, where Emé grew up, for a four-day wedding celebration. A case of chilled bubbly awaited guests for toasting after the ceremony.
3 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Decor
In the loggia, L.A. planner Lisa Vorce and Parisian florist Guillon Fleurs struck a pastoral note by decorating with olive trees, grapevines and potted lavender.
Advertisement
4 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Dress
The bride, carrying a simple bouquet of French lavender and roses, wore a custom-made satin gown with silver sash and a veil, both by Vera Wang.
Advertisement
5 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Decor
Bespoke linens, Vietri china and fresh herbs completed a country-chic tableau.
Advertisement
6 of 6Elizabeth Messina
The Transportation
The newlyweds made a stylish departure in a classic Corniche.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.