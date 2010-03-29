Celebrity Wedding: Jeri Ryan & Christophe Emé

1 of 6 Elizabeth Messina

The Love Story

"He was hot!" actress Jeri Ryan recalls of first glimpsing her future husband, Christophe Emé at a food-related charity event. "He looked good in his chef's hat, and he had this ornery little spark in his eye that I really enjoy." After dating for two years, the couple opened Ortolan, their celebrated French restaurant in L.A.



"One night, Christophe covered my eyes and took me into our bedroom," recalls Ryan. There the die-hard romantic had placed candles, champagne and a canvas painted with the messages "And you come with me forever" in French and "Grow old along with me" in English. Emé then presented Ryan with a made-to-order cushion-cut solitaire set in pavé diamonds.