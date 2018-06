1 of 8 Jordan Kallias

The Love Story

Six months after Matthew Perry introduced them at a 2004 barbecue, actor Jonathan Silverman, 41, proposed to Close to Home actress Jennifer Finnigan, 28, in a New Zealand rain forest.



A year and a half later, while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, recalls Silverman, "we looked at each other and said, 'This spot is stunning. It's idyllic, if we were ever to elope.'" The next year, on June 7, the couple did just that, tying the knot outside a rented seaside villa the bride calls "gorgeous and rustic and bohemian" on Kanalia Bay in Mykonos.