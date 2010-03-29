Celebrity Wedding: Jenna Bush & Henry Hager

Mar 29, 2010 @ 12:18 pm
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Proposal
Jenna Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, wed her fiance, Henry Hager, on May 10, 2008 at the Bush's family estate in Crawford, Texas. Hager, a former employee of the Commerce Department and current MBA student at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, surprised his bride-to-be with a proposal on August 15, 2007.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Ceremony
The couple said "I do" in front of 200 friends and family in an outdoor, lakeside ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The nuptials were presided over by the Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, a longtime religious adviser to President Bush.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Ceremony Decor
Bush and Hager exchanged vows in front of a white limestone altar erected next to a man-made lake, according to the NY Times.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Gown
The bride looked stunning in beaded organza gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with a short train.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Guest List
The entire first family was on hand to help the bride celebrate her big-day, including her twin sister, Barbara, in a gown designed by Lela Rose.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Guest List
President George W. Bush took to the dance floor with the beaming bride for a touching father-daughter dance to "You Are So Beautiful."
Courtesy of The White House
The Guest List
The Guest List
"Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy," said the president at press conference before returning to Washington, D.C.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Guest List
Before the Saturday evening festivities commenced, Hager's parents hosted a barbecue in Salado for wedding guests, according to the NY Times.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Reception
After the "I Dos," the newlyweds and their guests headed into a beautifully lit tent-surrounded by a strict privacy zone-to celebrate.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Decor
Some of the wedding's other notable attendees included longtime presidential advisers, Karl Rove and Karen Hughes accroding to People.com.
Courtesy of The White House
Jenna Bush Wedding
The Cake
The bride and groom shared a laugh before cutting into their four-tier white wedding cake.
Courtesy of The White House
