Celebrity Wedding: Jaime King & Kyle Newman

Jan 27, 2015 @ 9:15 pm
The Love Story
Like many Hollywood couples, actress Jaime King, 28, and director Kyle Newman, 32, met on a movie set. She flew into New Mexico in January 2005 to film a cameo in his Star Wars-centric comedy, Fanboys. There was a spark and romance bloomed three months later. "We started hanging out all the time," says King. "After one week, we were so close."
The Locale
In April 2007, Newman took King to Greystone Park in Beverly Hills where he proposed with a pave-set solitaire from Borsheims, a jeweler in King's native Omaha. It was only natural, then, that they hold their November 23 wedding on the park's grounds. "We always knew we wanted to get married there," says King. Dinner tables were dresses in celadon-green linens.
The Attendants
Flower girls in wreaths of calla lilies, roses and ribbon walked down the aisle. At the reception, they all "ran onto the dance floor and pretended to be fairies," recalls planner Rachel Hollis of Chic Events in Los Angeles.
The Menu
The pair's favorite local restaurant, Urth Caffe, catered a buffet dinner. "I find sit-down dinners a bit boring, and we wanted a more relaxed event," says King. The first course was a choice of two salads.
The Cake
The three-tier berry-and-coconut cake was adorned with roses that matched the bride's bouquet.
The Favors
Glass vases with chocolates, scoops and bags let guests take home something sweet.
The Gown
The barefoot bride wore an Italian silk faille gown by Calvin Klein Collection for the laid-back affair. "It was all very fun and impromptu," says the groom.
