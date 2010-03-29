Celebrity Wedding: Ian Smith, M.D. & Triste Noelle Lieteau
Mar 29, 2010 @ 12:05 pm
The Love Story
The day that Ian Smith, M.D., popped the question to Triste Noelle Lieteau after 14 years of dating, he might have wished he'd brought his stethoscope to ensure that his shocked girlfriend's heart was still beating. "I had to ask her three times," recalls the medical contributor to The View, who proposed with a 6.4-carat diamond ring while the two were vacationing in New Zealand.
The Ceremony
Lieteau spent the next 18 months planning a sunset ceremony and reception at Manhattan’s elegant Rainbow Room restaurant.
The Ceremony Decor
The ring bearers' pillows and the bride's purse and garter.
The Reception Decor
A Balinese sandalwood fan lay open on each place setting. Tables named after memorable places and times in the couple's life together, including where they first kissed, were embellished with silk linens and flowers in brilliant shades of reds, oranges, berries and pinks.
The Reception Decor
Saundra Parks, CEO of the floral-design firm the Daily Blossom in New York City, converted the ceremony site into a dazzling reception space, using lush burgundy peonies and nearly 4,000 rouge-red roses.
The Cake
Sylvia Weinstock created an intricate five-tier confection with layers of almond and chocolate cake. For dinner, guests dined on filet mignon or baked halibut wrapped in zucchini.
