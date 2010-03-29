Celebrity Wedding: Ian Smith, M.D. & Triste Noelle Lieteau

1 of 6 Krasner/Trebitz

The Love Story

The day that Ian Smith, M.D., popped the question to Triste Noelle Lieteau after 14 years of dating, he might have wished he'd brought his stethoscope to ensure that his shocked girlfriend's heart was still beating. "I had to ask her three times," recalls the medical contributor to The View, who proposed with a 6.4-carat diamond ring while the two were vacationing in New Zealand.