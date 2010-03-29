Celebrity Wedding: Howie Dorough & Leigh Boniello

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough got more than he bargained for after hiring Leigh Boniello to be the band's Webmaster in December 2000. The two quickly grew close and six years later, Dorough proposed at a New Year's Even party in front of family and friends with a custom-designed engagement ring.
The Bouquet
Carrying a cascading bouquet of white phalaenopsis, Boniello walked down the aisle in satin silk duchesse gown by Rivini.
The Locale
After the ceremony at the St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando, the newlyweds arrived via helicopter at La Viance, a 35,000-square-foot private home, for the reception.
The Decor
Dinner tables were dressed in fuchsia duoppioni silk and toppped with crystal glassware with gold filigree. Heather Snively, the couple's planner, and florist Ian Prosser also decorated the space with orchids, hydrangea, roses and calla lilies in salsa colors to match the bridesmaids' dresses.
The Cake
Sugar flowers topped the four-tier cake by Atlanta's Classic Cheesecakes & Cakes.
The Guest List
The groom (center) has some fun with his bandmates (from left) AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter.
