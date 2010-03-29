Celebrity Wedding: Howie Dorough & Leigh Boniello

InStyle.com
Mar 29, 2010 @ 11:57 am
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Love Story
Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough got more than he bargained for after hiring Leigh Boniello to be the band's Webmaster in December 2000. The two quickly grew close and six years later, Dorough proposed at a New Year's Even party in front of family and friends with a custom-designed engagement ring.
Damon Tucci Studios
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Bouquet
Carrying a cascading bouquet of white phalaenopsis, Boniello walked down the aisle in satin silk duchesse gown by Rivini.
Damon Tucci Studios
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Locale
After the ceremony at the St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando, the newlyweds arrived via helicopter at La Viance, a 35,000-square-foot private home, for the reception.
Damon Tucci Studios
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Decor
Dinner tables were dressed in fuchsia duoppioni silk and toppped with crystal glassware with gold filigree. Heather Snively, the couple's planner, and florist Ian Prosser also decorated the space with orchids, hydrangea, roses and calla lilies in salsa colors to match the bridesmaids' dresses.
Damon Tucci Studios
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Cake
Sugar flowers topped the four-tier cake by Atlanta's Classic Cheesecakes & Cakes.
Damon Tucci Studios
Summer Weddings - Dorough
pinterest
The Guest List
The groom (center) has some fun with his bandmates (from left) AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter.
Damon Tucci Studios
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Love Story

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough got more than he bargained for after hiring Leigh Boniello to be the band's Webmaster in December 2000. The two quickly grew close and six years later, Dorough proposed at a New Year's Even party in front of family and friends with a custom-designed engagement ring.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Bouquet

Carrying a cascading bouquet of white phalaenopsis, Boniello walked down the aisle in satin silk duchesse gown by Rivini.
3 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Locale

After the ceremony at the St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando, the newlyweds arrived via helicopter at La Viance, a 35,000-square-foot private home, for the reception.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Decor

Dinner tables were dressed in fuchsia duoppioni silk and toppped with crystal glassware with gold filigree. Heather Snively, the couple's planner, and florist Ian Prosser also decorated the space with orchids, hydrangea, roses and calla lilies in salsa colors to match the bridesmaids' dresses.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Cake

Sugar flowers topped the four-tier cake by Atlanta's Classic Cheesecakes & Cakes.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Damon Tucci Studios

The Guest List

The groom (center) has some fun with his bandmates (from left) AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!