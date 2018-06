2 of 8 Kevin Lubera & Parker Pfister

The Location

Though the bride and groom had never visited Capri, they chose to wed there because of its reputation as an incredible destination. The three-day, tour-de-force weekend-orchestrated by event producer J. Ben Bourgeois and florist Kevin Lee, both of Los Angeles-kicked off with the rehearsal dinner, a five-course Italian meal. On the following afternoon, July 7, the island's mayor officiated in Italian at a ceremony in a public garden. "All we had to do was say, 'Si!,'" remembers the bride, who wore a custom-made silk chiffon gown by J. Mendel.