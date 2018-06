1 of 9 Joe Buissink

The Love Story

Jennifer Stone, 30 met actor turned director Fred Savage, 28, when they were growing up in a small town outside Chicago. They lost touch, but a decade later two became reacquainted at Savage's 22nd birthday party and began dating. On a trip to Italy in September 2003, Savage proposed with a 5-carat cushion-cut sapphire surrounded by pavé diamonds. The ring, made by Neil Lane in Los Angeles, is engraved "I must have done something good," a lyric from The Sound of Music, Stone's favorite childhood movie.