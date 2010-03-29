Celebrity Wedding: David Paetkau & Evangeline Duy

2 of 4 Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)

The Proposal

During a trip to Greece in 2007 to celebrate Duy's father's 75th birthday, Paetkau proposed on the shores of the island of Santorini. "We had the beach all to ourselves," says the groom, recalling the private and romantic moment when he presented Duy with a 28-stone diamond and white gold eternity band from Le Cadeau in Los Angeles.