Celebrity Wedding: David Paetkau & Evangeline Duy

Exercise brought David Paetkau and Pilates instructor Evangeline Duy together. "He was a very good student," says Duy, who first met her future husband in 2000 when he took a class at her Pilates studio in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Jill Goldman Photography
The Proposal
During a trip to Greece in 2007 to celebrate Duy's father's 75th birthday, Paetkau proposed on the shores of the island of Santorini. "We had the beach all to ourselves," says the groom, recalling the private and romantic moment when he presented Duy with a 28-stone diamond and white gold eternity band from Le Cadeau in Los Angeles.
Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
The Flowers
The bride and her attendants all carried calla lilies.
Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
The Flowers
The groom and his attendants wore Cymbidium leodogran orchid boutonnieres on their lapels.
Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Jill Goldman Photography
The Love Story
Exercise brought David Paetkau and Pilates instructor Evangeline Duy together. "He was a very good student," says Duy, who first met her future husband in 2000 when he took a class at her Pilates studio in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Advertisement
2 of 4Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
The Proposal
During a trip to Greece in 2007 to celebrate Duy's father's 75th birthday, Paetkau proposed on the shores of the island of Santorini. "We had the beach all to ourselves," says the groom, recalling the private and romantic moment when he presented Duy with a 28-stone diamond and white gold eternity band from Le Cadeau in Los Angeles.
3 of 4Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
The Flowers
The bride and her attendants all carried calla lilies.
Advertisement
4 of 4Jill Goldman Photography (jillgoldman.com)
The Flowers
The groom and his attendants wore Cymbidium leodogran orchid boutonnieres on their lapels.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.