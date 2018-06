2 of 6 Paperwhites Photography

The Gown

"I thought I was going to get a sheath column dress, á la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and I almost bought one. As a lark, I decided to try on the biggest dress possible: Tulle was spewing out of the rack, and I grabbed it to make everyone laugh. It was this Monique Lhuillier dress called Swan Lake. I just felt so beautiful and fun and girly and bridal when I put that dress on--I immediately started spinning and dancing and I thought, This has to be the one. It has spaghetti straps and 14 layers of tulle, and the bodice is super-tight to the hips. The hem fell to the floor, but since we had an 11:30 A.M Sunday wedding, I ended up cutting it to tea length. Ours was a very elegant affair, and the dress matched the mood and the throwback feel."