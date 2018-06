1 of 7 Miki & Sonja Photography

The Love Story

The couple wed in a March 1, 2008, ceremony at Stone Manor, in Malibu, Calif., officiated by friend (and Good Charlotte sound engineer) Gary Ferenchak. "There hasn't been a single thing in Good Charlotte's history that she hasn't gone through with me," says guitarist Billy Martin, 27, who met Linzi Williamson, 25, at their Maryland high school in 1998. They began officially dating in 2000, but "she's been there since day one."