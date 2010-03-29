Celebrity Wedding: Beverley Mitchell & Michael Cameron

1 of 4 Anthony Vasquez

The Love Story

While attending college in 2000, Beverley Mitchell met Michael Cameron at a friend's party. That night, Cameron got involved in a scuffle and wound up with a black eye-but Mitchell came to the rescue with a bag of frozen peas. "I was his knight in shining armor," she says. "I knew then that we'd be together forever."



After dating for five years, the couple bought property in Colorado. On New Year's Eve 2005, Cameron arranged for a horse-drawn sleigh ride on their new land and pulled out all the stops: With a bottle of Cristal on hand to ease his nerves, he whipped out a 3.5-carat, starburst-cut yellow diamond engagement ring with .75-carat half-moons.