Celebrity Wedding: Beverley Mitchell & Michael Cameron
Mar 29, 2010 @ 11:16 am
The Love Story
While attending college in 2000, Beverley Mitchell met Michael Cameron at a friend's party. That night, Cameron got involved in a scuffle and wound up with a black eye-but Mitchell came to the rescue with a bag of frozen peas. "I was his knight in shining armor," she says. "I knew then that we'd be together forever."
After dating for five years, the couple bought property in Colorado. On New Year's Eve 2005, Cameron arranged for a horse-drawn sleigh ride on their new land and pulled out all the stops: With a bottle of Cristal on hand to ease his nerves, he whipped out a 3.5-carat, starburst-cut yellow diamond engagement ring with .75-carat half-moons.
The Gown
Mitchell poses in her Melissa Sweet gown with her maid of honor, childhood friend Jainey Dorton. Later, the bride donned a tiered Alice + Olivia number.
The Jewelry
Cameron's platinum-and-diamond band was etched with the wedding date in Roman numerals; Mitchell's diamond bracelet was her "something borrowed" from her grandmother.
The Decor
On October 1, 2008, the 104 guests gathered at the Santa Maria a Gradillo church in Ravello, Italy for the ceremony. Planner Michael Russo of Roses n Lollypops Event Planning and Design held cocktail hour on the terrace of Villa Cimbrone. Guests then moved inside for the reception, where each table featured three square glass vases of Vendela roses, hydrangea, peonies and mini calla lilies, which were flanked by pillar and votive candles. "Each table was named after one of our favorite romantic movies," says Mitchell, including Knocked Up and Pretty Woman. The newlywed's table? Naturally, the story of a "regular" guy falling for a famous actress-Notting Hill.
