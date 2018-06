The Proposal

Warren sent Reeser on a daylong scavenger hunt around L.A. in 2007, revisiting all their relationship landmarks. "If the day wasn't going where I hoped-an engagement-I didn't know how he could ever top it," says Reeser. The final stop? A private dinner at the Inn of the Seventh Ray near Mailbu, Calif. where Warren proposed with a vintage 1910 ring from Neil Lane's Archival Collection, featuring a European-cut center stone and surrounding diamonds set in platinum.