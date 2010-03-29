Celebrity Wedding: Alyson Hannigan & Alexis Denisof

On October 11, 2003, Alyson Hannigan married Alexis Denisof during a three-day celebration at Two Bunch Palms resort outside Palm Springs. "The way we described it was a fun weekend with everybody we love where there just happened to be a wedding," Denisof, who met his bride-to-be on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has said. Hannigan wanted the photo booth to amuse guests, Denisof wanted a trampoline so they could jump for joy at being married, and they both wanted it to happen at the first place they traveled to as a couple. The pair exchanged vows under two trees whose branches twined, which they took as a symbol of growing together.
Joe Buissink
The Dinner
After the ceremony, as guests made their way to the reception, the couple retreated to a chandelier-lit tent to enjoy caviar, champagne and a little private time before joining the festivities. When Hannigan and Denisof rejoined theirs guests, Patina of Los Angeles presented an elegant supper that started with an autumn salad of pumpkin, squash and pomegranate. Brown orchids sprouted from huge glass vases to create centerpieces with a halo effect to top off a decor that Denisof described as "elegant bohemian."
Joe Buissink
The Atmosphere
At the lakeside reception, trees that changed color after each course of the meal were laced with hundreds of twinkle lights. An Indonesian wedding bed - complete with suspended chandelier - sat on a small island in the middle of a pond. Hannigan and Denisof set the tone on the dance floor, beginning with a sweet rendition of "Over the Rainbow" - a nod to Alexis's spontaneous proposal under a rainbow in Napa Valley - before breaking into a wild spin to an obscure tune that Alyson loves called "No Tengo Dinero" by Los Umbrellos. The song accompanied the first dance the couple ever shared on the set of Buffy.
Joe Buissink
The Cake
Perfect Endings of Napa Valley created the simple four-tier wedding cake adorned with roses, which guests sampled before getting down on the dance floor to the strains of a 16-piece orchestra from West Coast Music. The bride wore a custom-made ivory satin gown with chantilly lace and bead overlay by Badgley Mischka ("It was perfection," says Hannigan); the groom donned a Hugo Boss suit.
Joe Buissink
The Happy Couple
On October 11, 2003, Alyson Hannigan married Alexis Denisof during a three-day celebration at Two Bunch Palms resort outside Palm Springs. "The way we described it was a fun weekend with everybody we love where there just happened to be a wedding," Denisof, who met his bride-to-be on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has said. Hannigan wanted the photo booth to amuse guests, Denisof wanted a trampoline so they could jump for joy at being married, and they both wanted it to happen at the first place they traveled to as a couple. The pair exchanged vows under two trees whose branches twined, which they took as a symbol of growing together.
