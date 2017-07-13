The Definitive Ranking of the Best, Worst, and Weirdest Celebrity Wax Figures

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Jul 13, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Welcome to the weird and wacky world of celebrity wax figures, where things either go horribly wrong or oh so right. Madame Tussauds’ process is extremely strenuous, with each sculpture taking 15 artists three or four months to complete, according to Business Insider.

The sculptors take precise measurements of every part of a celebrity’s body (over 250 total!) from their eyes down to their moles. And yet, somehow after this long and arduous process, the wax figures can sometimes turn out looking like this:

Tristar Media/Getty

Keep scrolling to see our rankings of the best, worst, and weirdest celebrity wax figures out there, because you know for every Jon Hamm doppelgänger out there, there’s also a terrifying Ryan Gosling wax figure waiting in the wings.

Just wait until you see Meryl Streep’s.

1 of 29 Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Zac Efron

Rating: A

Efron's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood got his Baywatch bod so right—down to every last ab muscle.

2 of 29 David Livingston/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Rating: B

Zoe's a little oilier than we are used to seeing her, but the resemblance is on-point—even her husband's confused!

3 of 29 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Betty White

Rating: A

Thank you, Madame Tussauds, for understanding that what we really need in this world is another Betty White.

4 of 29 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham

Rating: B

While the wax Posh and Becks have their poses perfected, there's something a little too stern in their expressions that makes them impossible to mistake for the real thing.

5 of 29 Jonathan Hordle/Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Rating: F

This looks more like a Kimoji than the real Kimye. Ms. Kardashian West would never be caught with such a bad contouring job.

6 of 29 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds

Rating: B

The only thing better than one Ryan Reynolds is two, and Madame Tussauds almost nailed it on this one, right down to his signature three-piece suit.

7 of 29 Marilla Sicilia/Olycom/ABACAPRESS.COM; Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Rating: A

As the face that launched a billion memes, Gosling has more than one wax figure in this world—and they're not all made equal. Luckily Madame Tussauds in London made an almost perfect rendering of the Notebook star.

8 of 29 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Rating: D

Not only did they totally botch Swift's curls, but they couldn't even bother to put her in a red lip.

9 of 29 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Helen Mirren

Rating: A

I truly believe that we'll never know which one is the real Helen Mirren.

10 of 29 Mike Pont/WireImage

Adriana Lima

Rating: C

While this impostor has Lima's signature runway pose down, she looks more like a zombie than an Angel.

11 of 29 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Rating: A

Is Demi Lovato secretly a twin?

12 of 29 Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images; Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Watson

Rating: F

This wax figure looks more like she should be a character on The Royals than a replica of Emma Watson.

13 of 29 Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Rating: B

While these two almost nail Zendaya's signature smirk, they look just a little too waxy to be believable.

14 of 29 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian West

Rating: F

Madame Tussauds can't seem to do KKW justice.

15 of 29 Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Rating: A

This Snoop Dogg wax figure looks like he's ready for a chill sesh with Martha Stewart.

16 of 29 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Rating: B

This version of Jenner, who appears to be getting ready backstage before hitting a runway, looks a lot like her real-life counterpart—if she was entirely dead inside.

17 of 29 Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images; John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles

Rating: C

Wax figure Beyoncé's form is on point. Her face? Not so much.

18 of 29 Fred Duval/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Rating: B

Madame Tussauds in London totally nailed the Paper Towns star's signature smirk.

19 of 29 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Rating: A

Will the real Jon Hamm please stand up?

20 of 29 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Justin Bieber

Rating: D

It's not that Justin Bieber's wax figure is that terrible, it just looks like it could be 2017 Justin Bieber's son.

21 of 29 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Rating: A

From the tough-girl expression to the rock-hard abs, that is Gwen Stefani through and through.

22 of 29 Anita Bugge/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus

Rating: C

While recognizably Miley Cyrus, this wax figure doesn't do justice to the Hannah Montana star. 

23 of 29 Fred Duval/FilmMagic; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Rating: B

Madame Tussauds got Kate and Will down—if they were welcoming you to their home on the set of a horror movie.

24 of 29 David Livingston/Getty Images; Mazur/WireImage

Rihanna

Rating: A

For a hot sec, I thought this was a before-and-after shot showing us that Bad Girl RiRi had died her hair darker. Needless to say, this one gets an "A."

25 of 29 Jerod Harris/WireImage

Katy Perry

Rating: C

If it wasn't for the bra, we'd have a hard time identifying this one as Katy Perry.

26 of 29 Tara Ziemba/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meryl Streep

Rating: F

This may be the only bad red carpet moment that's ever involved Meryl Streep.

27 of 29 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

Rating: C

Sorry Carrie, but this looks more like Emily Osment than the American Idol star.

28 of 29 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Rating: B

We definitely wouldn't mistake this guy for Prince Harry or Rupert Grint.

29 of 29 Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Rating: A

Laverne Cox's doppelgänger looks like she's ready to hit the red carpet in her place.

