17 Charitable Celebs Who Double as United Nations Ambassadors

Olivia Bahou
Apr 06, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

As if being a movie star or a pop singer wasn’t work enough, celebrities juggle endorsement deals, public engagements, and—oh yeah—a personal life. On top of their jam-packed schedules, these 17 celebs are using their fame for good by teaming up with the United Nations.

Whether they’re acting as champions for children in conflict-heavy areas like UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom, fighting for women’s equality throughout the globe like U.N. Goodwill Ambassador and HeForShe advocate Emma Watson, or working to better the lives of refugees around the world like newly appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Kristin Davis, these celebrities are making the world a better place than they left it.

In just one example of many, Bloom traveled to eastern Ukraine this past April to raise awareness of the problems that children have accessing education in conflict-hit regions. “I met children like 11-year-old Liana who hid in the basement of their school for almost two weeks, in freezing conditions, without lighting or heat, while shelling devastated the classrooms above,” Bloom said. “Now, after surviving some of the most terrifying experiences life could possibly throw at them, all they want to do is to get back to the safety and routine of school and plan for their futures.”

“Education is providing children in eastern Ukraine with the building blocks to rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment,” he said, getting to see the fruit of his labor in the faces of the children whose schools have been rehabilitated by UNICEF.

We couldn’t be more impressed by these big-hearted and charitable celebs. Keep scrolling for 17 stars who do work as ambassadors for the United Nations.

1 of 17

Kristin Davis

The actress was appointed a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador by the UN Refugee Agency in April 2017.

2 of 17

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star became a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.

3 of 17

Anne Hathaway

The actress was named a global Goodwill Ambassador by U.N. Women in June 2016.

4 of 17

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett became a global Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. Refugee Agency in May 2016.

5 of 17

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner was appointed a U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on climate change as of Sept. 2014.

6 of 17

Victoria Beckham

Beckham became an international Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS in Sept. 2014.

7 of 17

Emma Watson

The HeForShe advocate was appointed a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014.

8 of 17

Katy Perry

Perry was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Dec. 2013.

9 of 17

Angelina Jolie

The humanitarian became a Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in April 2012.

10 of 17

Serena Williams

Williams has been an international Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since Sept. 2011. 

11 of 17

Orlando Bloom

The actor was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Oct. 2009.

12 of 17

Gisele Bündchen

The model was designated a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program in Sept. 2009.

13 of 17

Selena Gomez

Gomez has been a UNICEF ambassador since Sept. 2009.

14 of 17

Nicole Kidman

Kidman was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador by U.N. Women in Jan. 2006.

15 of 17

David Beckham

The soccer star became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Jan. 2005 with special focus on UNICEF’s Sports for Development program.

16 of 17

Shakira

Shakira was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassdor in Oct. 2003.

17 of 17

Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress was appointed as a UNICEF Ambassador in 1997.

