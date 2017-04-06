17 Charitable Celebs Who Double as United Nations Ambassadors

As if being a movie star or a pop singer wasn’t work enough, celebrities juggle endorsement deals, public engagements, and—oh yeah—a personal life. On top of their jam-packed schedules, these 17 celebs are using their fame for good by teaming up with the United Nations.

Whether they’re acting as champions for children in conflict-heavy areas like UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom, fighting for women’s equality throughout the globe like U.N. Goodwill Ambassador and HeForShe advocate Emma Watson, or working to better the lives of refugees around the world like newly appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Kristin Davis, these celebrities are making the world a better place than they left it.

In just one example of many, Bloom traveled to eastern Ukraine this past April to raise awareness of the problems that children have accessing education in conflict-hit regions. “I met children like 11-year-old Liana who hid in the basement of their school for almost two weeks, in freezing conditions, without lighting or heat, while shelling devastated the classrooms above,” Bloom said. “Now, after surviving some of the most terrifying experiences life could possibly throw at them, all they want to do is to get back to the safety and routine of school and plan for their futures.”

“Education is providing children in eastern Ukraine with the building blocks to rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment,” he said, getting to see the fruit of his labor in the faces of the children whose schools have been rehabilitated by UNICEF.

We couldn’t be more impressed by these big-hearted and charitable celebs. Keep scrolling for 17 stars who do work as ambassadors for the United Nations.