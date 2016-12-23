36 Times Celebrities Inspired Us with Their Ugly Christmas Sweater Style

Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Felipe Ramales/Splash News; Peter Kramer/NBC
Isabel Jones
Dec 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Though celebrities are typically spotted out and about sporting designer duds, like lust-worthy Gucci slides, or fresh-off-the-runway gear, sometimes, just sometimes, they pull a page from the layperson's holiday playbook and step out in gloriously ugly Christmas sweaters.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so even the most fashion forward among us are happy to join in with the sartorial festivities, no matter how ridiculous it may seem.

From Queen Bey to Kanye, the most unsuspecting of stars have repped the silly Christmas trend both on and off camera. And, obviously, they’ve totally slayed it. Take note, Bella and Gigi: If there were an ugly holiday sweater runway show, you best believe Beyoncé would be closing it.

Scroll below for a look at our absolute favorite ugly Christmas sweater celebrity moments—and allow them to inspire your own holiday vision.

Happy ugly Christmas sweater season—and have a wonderfully tacky New Year.

1 of 36 carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood

2 of 36 mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus

3 of 36 mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus

4 of 36 hairweavekiller/Instagram

2 Chainz

5 of 36 dnce/Instagram

DNCE

6 of 36 normancook/Instagram

kaley cuoco

7 of 36 howiemandel/Instagram

howie mandel

8 of 36 johnmayer/Instagram

john mayer

9 of 36 kingjames/Instagram

LeBron James

10 of 36 Jim Spellman/WireImage

katy perry

11 of 36 Splash News

Camila Alves

12 of 36 Peter Kramer/NBC

matt damon

13 of 36 Noam Galai/WireImage

Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch

14 of 36 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

TEgan and Sara

15 of 36 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Pharrell Williams

16 of 36 Ryan Liu/Getty

Sofia Coppola

17 of 36 Splash News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

18 of 36 Manny Hernandez/Filmmagic

Demi Lovato

19 of 36 Lou Rocco/ABC

CANDACE CAMERON BURE

20 of 36 Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Elijah Wood

21 of 36 Lou Rocco/ABC

JOY BEHAR

22 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty

Meghan Trainor

23 of 36 Lou Rocco/ABC

Raven-Symoné

24 of 36 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Miley Cyrus

25 of 36 Noel Vasquez/Getty

Lauren Conrad

26 of 36 sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lance Bass

27 of 36 John Shearer/WireImage

Kanye West

28 of 36 David M. Benett/Getty

ANNA KENDRICK

29 of 36 kevinhart4real/Instagram

KEVIN HART and Cam Newton

30 of 36 Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Beyoncé

31 of 36 Anna Webber/Getty

Drake

32 of 36 bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne

33 of 36 kelly_clarkson/Twitter

Kelly Clarkson

34 of 36 vanessahudgens/Instagram (2)

Vanessa Hudgens

35 of 36 katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

36 of 36 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

