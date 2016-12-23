36 Times Celebrities Inspired Us with Their Ugly Christmas Sweater Style

Though celebrities are typically spotted out and about sporting designer duds, like lust-worthy Gucci slides, or fresh-off-the-runway gear, sometimes, just sometimes, they pull a page from the layperson's holiday playbook and step out in gloriously ugly Christmas sweaters.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so even the most fashion forward among us are happy to join in with the sartorial festivities, no matter how ridiculous it may seem.

From Queen Bey to Kanye, the most unsuspecting of stars have repped the silly Christmas trend both on and off camera. And, obviously, they’ve totally slayed it. Take note, Bella and Gigi: If there were an ugly holiday sweater runway show, you best believe Beyoncé would be closing it.

Scroll below for a look at our absolute favorite ugly Christmas sweater celebrity moments—and allow them to inspire your own holiday vision.

Happy ugly Christmas sweater season—and have a wonderfully tacky New Year.