9 Celebrities You Never Knew Had a Twin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Aug 03, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

August 3 marks a “holiday” of great significance for millions across the country: National Twins Day. More than 100,000 twins are born each year, some of whom we’re very familiar with: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Tia and Tamera Mowry … But those are hardly the only Hollywood heavyweights with fraternal or identical sibs.

Scroll down below for a roundup of 9 celebrities you never knew were twins.

1 of 9 Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher

The Ranch star's twin brother Michael is credited as a businessman, public speaker, and advocate for children with cerebral palsy (a condition he himself has battled since childhood). Ashton and Michael also share an older sister, Tausha. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 instagram/gisele

Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian supermodel's twin sister Patricia also reportedly works as Gisele's spokesperson and manager. The Bündchen twins share four other (likely stunning) sisters: Raquel, Graziela, Rafaela, and Gabriela. 

3 of 9 instagram/vindiesel

Vin Diesel

The action star has a twin brother named Paul Vincent, as well as an additional brother and sister: Tim and Samantha Vincent.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo's twin brother Hunter Johansson is a former community organizer who left his post in '08 to work for the Obama campaign. Apparently, he's also a thirst-inducing model. Scarlett and Hunter share three other siblings: Adrian, 41, Vanessa, 38, and Christian. 

Advertisement
5 of 9 Getty Images

Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black star has a twin brother who goes by the name M. Lamar. A composer and actor, Lamar played the pre-transition version of Cox's OINTB character in flashbacks. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Michael Tran Archive/Getty Images

Aaron Carter

You've heard of Nick, but are you familiar with Angel? Aaron's twin sister Angel Carter's a singer and star of the short-lived reality series House of Carters. Aside from Nick and Angel, the house in question once consisted of the late Leslie Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Ginger Carter, and Taelyn Dobson. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Jon Heder

The Napoleon Dynamite star's identical twin brother, Dan, also dabbles in show business. Dan and Jon, both of the Mormon faith, share four additional siblings: Doug, Adam, Rachel, and Matt. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 Randy Holmes/Getty Images

Rami Malek

The Mr. Robot star has a twin brother named Sami (who's reportedly a teacher), and an ER doc sister.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Getty Images

Kiefer Sutherland

Born into a show business family helmed by veteran actor Donald Sutherland, the 24 star's sister Rachel serves as a TV production manager. Kiefer and Rachel also share siblings Rossif, Angus, Roeg, and Thomas. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!