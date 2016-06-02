9 Inspiring Celebrity Quotes to Honor Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! Every year, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots. The riots, which took place in Manhattan, were a crucial tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the U.S. So this month, we celebrate the massive strides the LGBT community has made since then. In particular, leaps like last year's landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing marriage equality. Progress like this is due to the forward-thinking advocates and allies who have worked tirelessly to achieve a more unified and equal existence for all.

And among those advocates and allies stand celebrities of various sexual orientations, who have lent their voices to the LGBT community and their fight for equality. Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite celebrity quotes on being gay, coming out, and the continued push for equal rights.