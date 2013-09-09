Jessica Biel, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Celebrate Dior at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City

BFAnyc/Sipa USA (2)
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 09, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

New York's Fashion Week is already in full swing and Hollywood's biggest stars have been making their presence known! On Friday, Jessica Biel was the host for the Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue dinner celebrating the brand's Fall/Winter 2013 prêt-à-porter collection now available at the Fifth Avenue department store. Inside, the entire third floor was transformed into a hall of mirrors to showcase the winter collection along with inflatable mirror balls and live runway footage of the collection displayed on TV screens. The brand also took over Saks' front window displays with visual installations that were inspired by the collection and custom made for the store. Guests included stylist and designer Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman, along with Ashley Madekwe, Maria Sharapova and more. Click through the gallery to see more stars from this week's hottest fêtes!

1 of 30 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Tony Danza, Scarlett Johansson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julianne Moore and Jeremy Luke

came together to celebrate the New York City premiere of their upcoming film, 'Don Jon' at the SVA Theater. The film is based on womanizer Jon Martello (Gordon-Levitt) who meets hopeless romantic Barbara Sugarman (Johansson) and the comedy that follows as they try to make their relationship work. This is also Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut and opens in theaters everywhere on September 27th.
2 of 30 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ellie Goulding

looked stunning at the Elle Magazine reception party at the Sanderson Hotel in London, England. The event kicked off the start of London Fashion which runs through September 13 to the 17th.
3 of 30 Mark Davis/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

celebrated the premiere of their upcoming thriller 'Prisoners' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hill, California. In the film, Gyllenhaal plays Detective Loki who tries to help Keller Dover (Jackman) find his daughter and her friend who have both gone missing. The film hits theaters nationwide on September 20th.
4 of 30 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Nas

dressed in glitter and pink for Nas' 40th birthday celebration at Avenue NYC in New York City. The singer, whose arm is still resting in a glitter sling, has collaborated with the rapper in the past with hits including 'Thank God I Found You.'
5 of 30 UPI/Alex Gallardo/LANDOV

Bella Thorne

attended the Macy's Passport Presents: Glamorama at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The event's theme was "Fashion in a New Light" and helped raise awareness and funds for the AIDS Project Los Angeles foundation which helps with care and prevention program for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
6 of 30 Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto.com

Jessica Alba

was the main event at the Piperlime celebration at their Soho store on Wooster Street in New York City. Alba (in Piperlime and Skies are Blue top) is the new guest editor for the online shop. The partnership will launch the fall 2013 collection and will give customers access to all of Alba's picks for the season.
7 of 30 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Estelle and Pharrell Williams

attended the Daniel Arsham x Pharrell Williams private dinner at 335 Bowery in New York City. The evening unveiled Arsham and Pharrell's collaboration that included a replica of Pharrell's Casio MT-500 keyboard, which guests were allowed to hold provided they wore gloves.
8 of 30 Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto.com

Coco Rocha

made a statement at the Second Annual MADE for Peroni Young Designer Awards at Milk Studios in New York City. Rocha was part of the judging panel who helped name Chris Gelinas as the winner for the 2nd annual competition, where finalists compete for financing and production of their collection for be shown during MADE Fashion Week 2014.
9 of 30 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson

celebrated the premiere of their new horror film 'Insidious: Chapter 2' in Universal City, California. Byrne (in Lanvin) stars as Wilson's wife, Renai who both discover that a childhood secret has kept them connected to the haunted spirit world. The film opens in theaters on September 13th.

10 of 30 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

John D'Leo and Dianna Agron

showed some family love at the premiere of their upcoming mob comedy, 'The Family' at Lincoln Square in New York City. D'Leo and Agron (in Osman) star alongside Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer as the Manzoni family who relocate to Normandy, France under the witness protection program to live normal lives away from their mafia-affiliated clan. The film hits theaters everywhere on September 13th.

11 of 30 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jessica Alba and Narciso Rodriguez

took a pose backstage during Rodriguez's spring/summer 2014 runway show at Sir Stage37 in New York City. The actress (in Narciso Rodriguez) is a huge fan of the designer and the collection even got the stamp of approval by InStyle's Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary,'the collection was just about perfect.'
12 of 30 Jennifer Graylock/Sipa USA

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic

were the perfect couple at The 2nd Annual Novak Djokovic Foundation Gala held at Capitale in New York City. The tennis star and attendees helped raise $2.5 million dollars for the Novak Djokovic Foundation which supports young children in Serbia.
13 of 30 BEImages/Gregory Pace

Karolina Kurkova and Naomi Campbell

looked fierce at The 2nd Annual Novak Djokovic Gala Dinner at Capitale in New York City. Campbell (in Atelier Versace) and Kurkova were among numerous guests celebrating and raising funds for the Novak Djokovic Foundation.
14 of 30 BEImages/Gregory Pace

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

made an appearance at the Vera Wang show at The Stage in Lincoln Center in New York City on September 10th. The couple have been out and about at numerous fashion week shows and events including Badgley Mischka and DKNY's 25th Birthday Bash.
15 of 30 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Rita Ora and Emmy Rossum

helped ring in 25 years of DKNY at the brand's birthday bash on Wall Street in New York City. Rossum (in DKNY) was especially looking forward to two things, "cake and a live performances, what could be better?" Ora (in DKNY) was the headline performer of the bash and later sang 'Happy Birthday' with Melanie Fiona to Donna Karan.
16 of 30 Nancy Rivera/ACE/INFphoto.com

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss

both MCed DKNY's 25th birthday party and introduced Rita Ora before she hit the stage. "I’m excited to celebrate with Donna Karan, my friend Joan Smalls and Rita Ora with a lot fun characters during New York Fashion Week," Kloss (in DKNY) said to InStyle.com. "Everyone comes together during Fashion week and this is such a great time to celebrate too."
17 of 30 RW/MPI/Picturegroup

Alexandra Daddario

made a stunning impression at the 25th DKNY birthday bash in New York City. "I think DKNY does the little black dress the best and I love the little twist they do it," said the Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters' star (in DKNY). "Even this dress, it’s not black but just the cut of the bottom is simple and also unique. That’s what I really love about them."
18 of 30 RW/MPI/Picturegroup

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

were also one of the many guests at DKNY's 25th birthday party. The couple showed up to the event just minutes before Rita Ora, followed by Iggy Azalea, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg took the stage.
19 of 30 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vacheron Constantin

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman

came out to honor Millepied's appointment as the Director of the Paris Opera Ballet in New York City hosted by Vacheron Constantin and AFPOB. Millepied will begin his new post in September 2014.
20 of 30 Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Showtime

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes

looked like the perfect cast mates at the premiere screening of their hit show 'Homeland' in Washington D.C. at the Corcoran Gallery of Art. Both Danes (in Valentino) and Lewis are nominated for an Emmy for their performances in the Showtime series. The third season airs on September 29th.

21 of 30 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour

Brittany Snow, Emily Deschanel and Kristin Chenoweth

were honored at the Glamour and Investigation Discovery's 'Inspire A Difference Awards' event at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. All three actresses were recognized for their respective charity work including Snow's 'Love is Louder' foundation, Deschanel's work with Five Acres and Chenoweth's Maddie's Corner organization.
22 of 30 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Target

Janelle Monae and Sean "P.Diddy" Combs

took to the stage at the Target release party of Monae's new album 'The Electric Lady' at Pier 84 in New York City. Combs is one of the producers behind Monae's latest album, which was released on September 10th.
23 of 30 Mark Davis/WireImage

Erinn Hayes and Malin Akerman

took a moment to pose during the screening of 'Children's Hospital' and 'NTSF:SD:SUV' at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. Hayes and Akerman both star in 'Children's Hospital,' a late-night medical drama spoof which airs on Thursday nights right before 'NTSF:SD:SUV' on Adult Swim.
24 of 30 Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Julianne Moore

was all smiles at The Hollywood Reporter and Stylist Leslie Fremar's dinner at Omar's La Ranita in New York City. The dinner toasts to New York Fashion Week, which come to an end on September 12th.
25 of 30 Xavier Collin/Celebrity Monitor

Zooey Deschanel

looked pretty in white at the 2013 Fox Eco-Casino Party at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California. Deschanel (in Oscar de la Renta) is gearing up for the season three premiere of 'New Girl' which airs on FOX on September 17th.
26 of 30 Billy FarrellBFANYC.com/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Jessica Biel

was the host at the Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue dinner in New York City. Biel (in Dior) helped kick off the celebration on the 3rd floor of Saks, which was completely transformed and featured a mirror hallway with inflatable mirror balls. Everything was inspired by Dior's fall/winter 2013 collection.
27 of 30 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

came out to the Dior dinner at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City to celebrate the arrival of the brand's fall/winter 2013 collection at Saks. The prêt-à-porter collection was on display within the hallway transformed with mirrors on the 3rd floor of the department store.
28 of 30 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for H&M

Alessandra Ambrosio and Alan Cumming

attended the H&M and Vogue Studios' 'Between The Shows' event in New York City. The two helped kicked off the Fashion Week celebrations over the weekend.
29 of 30 Andrew Fitzsimons/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Jessica Pare, Maria Sharapova and Jason Wu

celebrated the designer's spring/summer collection at The Electric Room in New York City this weekend. The designer showed his collection on Friday and told InStyle.com, "I thought it went well, I'm so happy." Sharapova (in Dior) and Pare (in Jason Wu) are both fans of the designer and were thrilled with the collection. "I loved the beautiful lace dresses that he did. They were stunning and elegant, things that I would wear," said Sharapova. Pare added, "I was sitting and everything I was like, 'I want that!'"
30 of 30 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Carine Roitfeld and Kate Upton

posed together at the Daily Front Row's first ever Fashion Media Awards at Harlow restaurant in New York City. The event honored eight of fashion's key players including Heidi Klum (TV Personality of the Year) and Karlie Kloss (Model of the Year Social Media).

