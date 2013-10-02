George Clooney and Sandra Bullock Premiere Their New Space Thriller, Gravity in New York City

It was all about George Clooney and Sandra Bullock at last night's Gravity premiere at New York City's AMC Loews Lincoln Square. The duo celebrated their highly anticipated lost-in-space thriller directed by Alfonso Cuarón, which opened the Venice Film Festival back in September. Bullock, who wore a white draped Giambattista Valli dress, stars in the film as Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission along with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (Clooney), who both get disconnected from the ship during a routine spacewalk and find themselves stranded and free-floating through space. With no contact to Mission Control on Earth and their oxygen supply running out, the two must find their way back to safety. With Oscar buzz already starting for the actress's performance, it looks like this film might be one of Bullock's most thrilling role yet! Catch Gravity in theaters everywhere on October 4th.

