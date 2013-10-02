George Clooney and Sandra Bullock Premiere Their New Space Thriller, Gravity in New York City

Josephine Cusumano
Oct 02, 2013 @ 6:47 pm

It was all about George Clooney and Sandra Bullock at last night's Gravity premiere at New York City's AMC Loews Lincoln Square. The duo celebrated their highly anticipated lost-in-space thriller directed by Alfonso Cuarón, which opened the Venice Film Festival back in September. Bullock, who wore a white draped Giambattista Valli dress, stars in the film as Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission along with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (Clooney), who both get disconnected from the ship during a routine spacewalk and find themselves stranded and free-floating through space. With no contact to Mission Control on Earth and their oxygen supply running out, the two must find their way back to safety. With Oscar buzz already starting for the actress's performance, it looks like this film might be one of Bullock's most thrilling role yet! Catch Gravity in theaters everywhere on October 4th.

Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz

celebrated Moore's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood. The two (both in Dolce & Gabbana) also star in the upcoming reimagining of the classic horror tale of Carrie White, who releases her telekinetic terror on her small town during her senior prom. The film opens in theaters on October 18th.

George Clooney, Sandra Bullock and Steven Spielberg

reunited for the USC Shoah Foundation Institute 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The gala celebrated Clooney for his humanitarian efforts and was presented the Ambassador for Humanity Award.
Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, Ridley Scott and Javier Bardem

came together for the premiere of their new film, 'The Counselor' in London, England. In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Cruz (in Temperley London), Fassbender and Bardem all star opposite of Brad Pitt and Cameron Diaz in this drug trafficking thriller out in theaters October 25th.

Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson

celebrated the premiere of their new film, 'The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister and Pete' in New York City. Keys is the executive producer and score composer for the drama which stars Hudson, a drug addict mother who after being arrested by police, leaves her 14-year-old son alone to fend for himself. For Hudson, the hardest part of filming was "just making it real to myself," the actress told InStyle.com "That’s your job as an actress is to portray this, and I like to find this in a real place." The film opens in theaters everywhere on October 11th.
Cate Blanchett

attended the Gala Tribute in her honor during the 51st New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center in New York City. Blanchett (in Armani Prive) was praised for her artistic career and has recently been getting Oscar buzz for her role in Woody Allen's 'Blue Jasmine,' which is currently in theaters.
Hailee Steinfeld and Asa Butterfield

came together for the photocall of their new film, 'Ender's Game' in Paris. Steinfeld (in Clover Canyon pants and Osman top) and Butterfield both star in the movie adaptation of the 1985 military science fiction novel, which follows Ender (Butterfield), an unusual gifted child who is sent to an advanced military school to prepare to save the world from an alien invasion. The film hits theaters November 1st.

Taylor Schilling and Jason Biggs

were in attendance for the 'PaleyFest: Made in New York' panel held at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. The 'Orange Is The New Black' co-stars were joined by the rest of their cast mates to discuss their hit show which kicked off the inaugural event. The Netflix series is currently filming its second season.

Sofia Vergara and Alexa Vega

posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film, 'Machete Kills' at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles. The action thriller brings back Machete (Danny Trejo), who is sent to Mexico to take down arms dealer Luther Voz (Mel Gibson), but first Machete has to go against Voz's army of soldiers which includes Vergara (in Zuhair Murad), Vega (in Roberto Cavalli), Lady Gaga and more. The film opens in theaters on October 11th.

Kerry Washington

stepped out to celebrate the season three premiere of her hit show, 'Scandal' at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. In honor of the event, the Saks windows featured looks inspired by the show's fashion curated by costume designer Lyn Paolo and Washington herself. The season premiere airs on October 3rd on ABC.

George Clooney and Sandra Bullock

celebrated the premiere of their upcoming thriller 'Gravity' at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Bullock (in Giambattista Valli) stars as Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission who, along with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (Clooney), gets disconnected from the ship during a routine spacewalk and they soon find themselves stranded in space. The film opens in theaters everywhere on October 4th.
Malin Ackerman

put on her best punk look for the New York City premiere of her new film, 'CBGB' at ArcLight Hollywood. Ackerman (in Osman and Pearl Collective earrings) stars as Blondie's Debbie Harry in the true story about the historical New York music venue CBGB, which became the underground birthplace of rock 'n roll and punk for bands like The Police, Iggy Pop, The Velvet Underground and more. The film opens in theaters on October 11th.
Gillian Jacobs and Beth Behrs

attended the opening of the new Stacey Todd West Hollywood boutique with Stacey Todd and Rag & Bone in Los Angeles. Jacobs and Behrs (both in Rag & Bone) helped celebrate the party which also showcased Rag & Bone's new fall collection.
Taylor Schilling and Natasha Lyonne

came out to support Netflix's 'Orange Is The New Black' creator, Jenji Kohan, who was honored at the 2013 Women's Prison Association's Cocktails For a Cause at the Loeb Central Park Boathouse in New York City. The night benefitted the WPA which assists women in the criminal justice system with obtaining work, housing, health care and more.

Kate Mara

helped launch the release of the limited edition Jagermeister Spice at the Refinery Rooftop in New York City. Mara (in Michael Kors) and guests enjoyed cocktails and a live performance by DJ Questlove.
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jennifer Garner

attended the first-ever benefit gala for the Save the Children sponsored by Calvin Klein held at Cipriani in New York City. Both Garner (in Calvin Klein) and former Secretary of State were honored for their long-time support of the organization Save the Children helps improve the lives children all around the world.
Elizabeth Hurley

helped kicked off The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at Bloomingdale's in New York City. Hurley has served as the spokesmodel and global ambassador for the BCA Campaign since 1995 and during her speech at the event, Hurley spoke about the late Evelyn Lauder, who had asked Hurley to help get the campaign started. "When I asked her why she was doing it, she told me that women all over the world are dying and nobody was talking about," Hurley said. "She said, 'I want to change that' and she has changed that."
Julianne Hough

hosted QVC's 'FFANY Shoes on Sale' at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Hough (in Marc Jacobs) was joined by Katrina Bowden, Beth Stern, Star Jones and more who went shoe shopping to benefit breast cancer research, education and awareness programs. The shoes will be on sale on QVC on October 10th.
Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan

The stars of 'Kill Your Darlings' celebrated their film's New York premiere at the Paris Theatre, hosted by The Cinema Society and Johnston amp Murphy. "It’s a story that almost nobody knows about but everybody should," DeHaan had told InStyle previously of the film, which is about a 1944 murder that brings together some of the great beat poets including Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs. "These are poets that shaped a generation." Following the premiere, the cast headed to the new nightspot Tao Downtown to sip Qui Tequila cocktails inspired by the Beat Generation of the movie, like The Kerouac and The Poet.
Catherine Zeta-Jones

was the 2013 Ambassador for the Arts Award honoree at the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's Bright Lights Shining Stars Gala. The 44-year-old actress made a touching acceptance speech where she thanked her mother, "I have a mother who beautifully guided me and encouraged me, she was always there for me and never questioned if I won or lost."
Jamie Chung

celebrated the opening of TAO New York Downtown in New York City along with Mary-Kate Olsen, Brooke Shields, Alicia Keys and more. This is the second Tao location in New York City and the venue boasts 30,000 square feet designed by architect David Rockwell.
Carey Mulligan

attended the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 51st New York Film Festival in New York City. Mulligan (in Alexander McQueen) stars in the film which tells the story of singer-songwriter Llewyn Davis (played by Oscar Isaac) in New York during the folk music scene in the 1960s. The film also stars Justin Timberlake and all three actors performed live covers of old folk songs played in their entirety. The film opens in theaters everywhere December 20th.

Molly McNearney and Jimmy Kimmel

came out to support the 4th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade culinary event at Culver Studios in California. The couple along with celebrities and chefs including Lena Dunham, Neil Patrick Harris, and Giada De Laurentiis helped raise more than $530,000 plus nearly $250,000 in auctions, raffle and live donations. The event has raised over $1.5 million in just four years in the fight to find a cure for childhood cancer.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

made a date night out of the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City. The festival, which aims to put an end to extreme poverty, featured live performances by John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys and more.
AnnaSophia Robb, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens

helped kick off the season 2 premiere of 'The Carrie Diaries' hosted by Bongo at the Gansevoort Park Avenue Hotel in New York City. The series tells the story of Carrie Bradshaw before 'Sex and the City' and in season two, Carrie's future best friend, Samantha Jones (played by Lindsey Gort) makes her first appearance. The show premieres on The CW on October 25th.

Rosario Dawson and Jessica Alba

struck a pose at the 2013 NCLA ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The event honored Latino Hollywood for their achievement in television, film, music and activism. Dawson (in Houghton) accepted the "Outstanding Commitment to Cause and Community," while Alba (in a Juan Carlos Obando ensemble) presented one of the evening's awards.

