Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, the Deschanel Sisters and the Breaking Bad Cast Celebrate the 2013 Emmy Awards

It was a night where Modern Family mingled with the family of Breaking Badwhere the New Girl hung out with Dr. Temperance 'Bones' Brennan from Bones and when the Vice President Selina Meyer from Veep came together with Deputy Director Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreations. From the Fox and FX's Emmy nominee celebration, HBO's Emmy after-party to the Governor's Ball, television's best celebrated the surprising, yet deserving wins from the 2013 Emmy Awards. Of the big winners, Modern Family took home one of the top Emmy prizes for best comedy series for the fourth consecutive year in a row. "I genuinely didn't expect this one," Ty Burrell told InStyle.com during the HBO's Emmy after-party in LA. "It's one of those things that I think is a testament to the writing of the show. It's been really fun." His co-star and on-screen wife Julie Bowen added, "We're very, very, very lucky." It was also a big night for the cast of Breaking Bad who ended the night with their first Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series as well as an Emmy for Anna Gunn who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama as Skyler White. "It’s been the most remarkable ride to be on this show and I couldn’t be more thrilled," Gunn told InStyle during the 65th Emmys at the Nokia Theatre. "I’m overwhelmed and extremely happy." Click the photo to see post-Emmy parties you may have missed, plus more celebrity-filled events from the weekend!

Mariska Hargitay and Hilary Swank

came together to celebrate the launch of Joyful Heart Foundation's new three year PSA campaign in Los Angeles. Hargitay (in a custom Dana Lorenz T-shirt) launched the organization in 2004 which helps heal, educate and empower survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. "Tonight is about brave souls, fearlessness, stepping up and being engaged," said Hargitay who was also joined by her friend Swank (in Tory Burch). "No more bystanders and it inspires me."
Chris Meloni

supported his friend and 'Law amp Order: Special Victims Unit' co-star Mariska Hargitay at the JoyROCKS event celebrating the No More PSA Launch. "My girl (Hargitay) is the driving force behind this cause," Meloni told InStyle. "She does a great job and it’s well thought out and focused campaign, and I think it needs to be done."
Maria Bello

also made an appearance at Joyful Heart Foundation's JoyROCKS event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. Bello (in KaufmanFranco), who has known Hargitay for eighteen years, came out to support the cause and her friend, "She has inspired victims of sexual violence to stand up and tell their story, which has rarely been done, I am very inspired by her and proud."
Kristin Chenoweth

attended the Chris March for Target "Big Fun" Halloween Wig Collection launch at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. "I’m theatrical by nature and I love dressing up," Chenoweth told InStyle.com. "I’m definitely going to wear the pink Chris March wig, maybe I'll be a little farm girl with denim overalls—they’re so in right now." The collection features a wide range of wigs ranging in price from $15 to $20 and are available at target.com.
Jessica Alba and Adam Scott

came together to celebrate the premiere of their new film 'A.C.O.D' at the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles. The comedy follows Carter (Scott), an 'Adult Child of Divorce,' who is forced to revisit the chaos of his family's divorce when his younger brother decides to get married. The film also stars Alba (in Narciso Rodriguez), Amy Poehler, and Jane Lynch and will open in theaters everywhere on October 4th.
Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen

celebrated the premiere screening of their new series, 'Masters of Sex' at The Morgan Library and Museum in New York City. The show is about two real-life pioneers of science of human sexuality (Caplan and Sheen) whose research kicked off the sexual revolution. The show airs on Showtime on Sundays at 10/9c.
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke

were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of Patton's new film 'Baggage Claim' at the Regal Cinemas. In the film, Patton (in Rhea Costa) plays a flight attendant who is determined to find herself a fiancé for her little sister's wedding. The film opens in theaters nationwide September 27.
Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Bob Saget

came together for a mini 'Full House' reunion at the Starlight Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The event celebrated 30 years of the Starlight Children's Foundation's efforts in supporting kids and families from the hospital to home.
Kate Hudson and Donna Karan

both attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City at the Sheraton Hotel. Hudson, who is the brand ambassador for Ann Taylor, spoke on behalf of the company, which helps further women leadership around the world with its ANNPower program. Karan meanwhile, helped design the Clinton Global Citizen Award and was honored for her work with Haiti and her Urban Zen Foundation.
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

stepped out from mommy and daddy duty to attend the opening night of the New York Philharmonic at the Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center in New York City. The Baldwins helped kick of the 172nd season as they have been strong supporters of the organization.
Sandra Bullock

made her hand- and footprints at the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Bullock (in Antonio Berardi) was also accompanied by her adorable son, Louis.
Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth

celebrated the premiere of their new film 'Romeo & Juliet' at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Steinfeld (in Prabal Gurung) and Booth play the famous star-crossed lovers who, despite the feud between their families, share a forbidden love that ultimately leads them to tragic ends. The film opens in theaters nationwide October 11.

Taylor Swift

came out to support her friend Hailee Steinfeld at the 'Romeo and Juliet' premiere in Los Angeles in a Reem Acra frock.

Odette Annable and Jessica Szohr

attended the launch of Apothic Dark wine held at the Santa Monica Pier's Pacific Park. Szohr (in Mara Hoffman), Odette (in Parker) and other guests including Jaime Chung were given private access to the park and sampled the new limited edition wine.
Malin Akerman

stopped by SiriusXM Studios in New York City to promote her new comedy series 'Trophy Wife.' In the show, the actress becomes the third wife to Pete (Bradley Whitford) and adapts to her new family of three stepchildren and two ex-wives. The show airs on ABC on Tuesdays.
Whitney Port

helped kick off the launch of Show Beauty in New York City. The collection features 11 styling and finishing products made with natural resources that help create long-lasting styles and maintenance between blow dries. Shop the collection at showbeauty.com.
Samantha Barks and Dominic Cooper

hugged it out at the Samsung Galaxy Gear and Note 3 launch event at the Radio Rooftop Bar in Hotel Me in London, England.
Sean Penn and Madonna

reunited at the Madonna and Steven Klein's secretprojectrevolution event held at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City. The project is launching Art ForFreedom, a global initiative to promote freedom of expression.
Nikki Reed and Emma Roberts

caught up during the launch of Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's new collection for PBteen at the Eveleigh restaurant in West Hollywood. The event celebrated the new collection of over 37 products from furniture, bedding, wall decor to accessories now available at pbteen.com.
Prabal Gurung and Diane Kruger

were each other's dates for the 2013 Metropolitan Opera Season Opener at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Kruger wore a black-white-and-black satin frock from Gurung's 2014 resort collection.
Heather Graham

dazzled in a nude-and-emerald Naeem Khan beaded gown for the Metropolitan Opera Season Opening Production of 'Eugene Onegin' in New York City. The night kicked off the start of the 2013-2014 Metropolitan Opera season.
Brooke Shields

was another attendee at the Metropolitan Opera Season Opener in New York City. The actress, in a brown cape-adorned dress, watched the premiere production of the Russian-themed opera 'Eugene Onegin.'
Kelly Rutherford

went with an all white gown for the 2013 Metropolitan Opera Season Opener at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.
Coco Rocha

rocked a navy ruffled Greta Constantine dress with shoulder cut-outs to the 2013 Metropolitan Opera Season Opener. Tickets for the season are now available at metoperafamily.org.
Michelle Williams

paid tribute to the late Ray Charles at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The event honored the late singer who would have celebrated his 83rd birthday on September 23rd.
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

shared a laugh during the 'Meet the Filmmaker' discussion about their latest film 'Prisoners' at the Apple store in central London. The kidnapping thriller opened with a $21.4 million box office debut on September 20th.

Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell

celebrated their Emmy win for best comedy series at HBO's official Emmy after party held at The Plaza in the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. "We've won four years in a row, which is ridiculous," Bowen (in Zac Posen) told InStyle.com. "We're very, very, very lucky."
Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

were all smiles as they celebrated the big win for their hit drama series 'Breaking Bad' at the Governors Ball in Los Angeles. "I really wanted to enjoy the day with my 'Breaking Bad' family," Gunn told InStyle.com on the red carpet about her first thought that morning. "I have had the best time with them, and it's another time for us to get together and celebrate. I miss them tremendously and any chance I get to get together, party, and celebrate with them is wonderful."

Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel

spent some quality sister-sister time at the Fox and FX Emmy nominees celebration party at Soleto in Los Angeles. "I'm presenting tonight with my sister (in Houghton), so I just thought something fun and easy would be good for tonight, and this is one of my favorite dresses I've ever worn, so it's very exciting," Zooey (in J. Mendel) told InStyle.com on the red carpet about choosing her dress.
Lena Dunham and Claire Danes

were the best of friends during HBO's official Emmy after party at The Plaza in LA. Danes (in Armani Prive), who shared a special moment with Dunham (in Prada) on the red carpet, won an Emmy for her lead actress role in 'Homeland.' "I’m just hoping my son isn't going to impale himself on this thing (holds up Emmy)," Danes told InStyle.com during the Emmys. "It’s going to be a while before I let him watch any 'Homeland' episodes. Let’s put it that way."
Amy Poehler and Jon Hamm

held their own kind of after party, the Emmy Party: Losers Lounge at HBO's Emmy event. "I wanted a place where everyone can celebrate, because win or lose it's about moving forward and having fun while doing it," Poehler (in Basler) said in a statement. The party was a private and no-statues allowed event, but winners could attend if they made a charitable donation.
Kerry Washington and Diahann Carroll

posed backstage during the 65th Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Washington (in Marchesa) and Carroll, who was the first African American ever to be nominated for an Emmy, presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a drama to Bobby Cannavale.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Poehler

were all smiles backstage during the 65th Emmy Awards in LA. "I actually lost many, many more times than I’ve won," Louis-Dreyfus (in Monique Lhuillier) told InStyle.com after she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for 'Veep.' "I’ve lost 10 times as a matter of fact and so it is delicious to win."
Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

celebrated 'Modern Family's' win for Outstanding Comedy Series backstage during the 2013 Emmy Awards. This is the show's fourth consecutive Emmy win.
Anna Faris and Allison Janney

came together in bright, bold gowns to present an Emmy and promote their new show, 'Mom,' which premieres tonight on CBS. "I love the color. I loved how bright it was even though it scared me as well," Faris (in Monique Lhuillier) told InStyle.com on the red carpet. "It's just gorgeous and I feel really elegant in it."
Nicole Kidman

helped celebrate the launch of the Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis, a multi-million dollar film park project in east China's Shandong province. Kidman (in Prada) was joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Travolta.
Britney Spears

attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Spears, who just announced her two-year Las Vegas residency, introduced performer Miley Cyrus to the stage during the festival.

Justin Timberlake

took back the night during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where he performed a mix of his old and new music off of his upcoming album, 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2,' which will be released on September 27th.
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

attended the 2013 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Fig & Olive in Los Angeles. Harris hosted the 65th Emmy Awards, his second time taking on the job. During the opener, Harris was accompanied on stage with past Emmy hosts and finished off the night with two musical numbers.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

were the couple of the moment during the Showtime pre-Emmy soiree held at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. Danes (in Lanvin) took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in the hit drama show 'Homeland.' "We have a 9 month old who is still on East Coast time so he is going to be waking up pretty early, which means that our curfew is going to have to be earlier than it ever has been before," Danes told InStyle.com during the 65th Emmy Awards.
Selena Gomez

was a special front row guest at the Versace spring/summer2014 show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Gomez wore a black Versace cut-out bandage dress from the spring collection even before it hit the runway.
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt

were the perfect couple at the Vanity Fair toast to 'Mad Men' at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. The hit AMC drama series was nominated for several Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama for Hamm's role as Don Draper.
Jessica Pare

attended the Variety & Women in Film Pre-Emmy Event held at Scarpetta restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. The 'Mad Men' actress (in Oscar de la Renta) was joined by other women in film including Julie Bowen, Jane Lynch, Sarah Hyland, and more.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Kiernan Shipka

came together to celebrate the BAFTA LA TV Tea event presented by BBC America held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, which celebrates the best talent in film, TV, video and game industries. Both Ferguson and Shipka's television shows were both nominated for an Emmy Award.
Freida Pinto

helped launch the opening of Salvatore Ferragamo's Milan flagship store in Italy. The actress (in Ferragamo) was also joined by supermodel Karolina Kurkova and Ferragamo's creative director, Massimiliano Giornetti.

