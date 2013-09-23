Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, the Deschanel Sisters and the Breaking Bad Cast Celebrate the 2013 Emmy Awards

It was a night where Modern Family mingled with the family of Breaking Bad, where the New Girl hung out with Dr. Temperance 'Bones' Brennan from Bones and when the Vice President Selina Meyer from Veep came together with Deputy Director Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreations. From the Fox and FX's Emmy nominee celebration, HBO's Emmy after-party to the Governor's Ball, television's best celebrated the surprising, yet deserving wins from the 2013 Emmy Awards. Of the big winners, Modern Family took home one of the top Emmy prizes for best comedy series for the fourth consecutive year in a row. "I genuinely didn't expect this one," Ty Burrell told InStyle.com during the HBO's Emmy after-party in LA. "It's one of those things that I think is a testament to the writing of the show. It's been really fun." His co-star and on-screen wife Julie Bowen added, "We're very, very, very lucky." It was also a big night for the cast of Breaking Bad who ended the night with their first Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series as well as an Emmy for Anna Gunn who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama as Skyler White. "It’s been the most remarkable ride to be on this show and I couldn’t be more thrilled," Gunn told InStyle during the 65th Emmys at the Nokia Theatre. "I’m overwhelmed and extremely happy." Click the photo to see post-Emmy parties you may have missed, plus more celebrity-filled events from the weekend!

MORE:

• What Everyone Wore at the 2013 Emmys

• The Top 6 Moments from the 2013 Emmys

• InStyle's Red Carpet Talk Meter

—Scott Huver and Carita Rizzo