Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Celebrate Their Emmy Win in Los Angeles

Vince Bucci/Invision for Academy of Television Art
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 16, 2013 @ 9:03 pm

The countdown to the 65th Annual Emmy Awards is officially on! On Sunday night, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn were just a few of the attendees of the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Gunn and Klum, who stunned in a strapless print Roland Mouret gown, both received an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for their work on Project RunwayLifetime's hit fashion design series, currently in its 12th season. The Creative Arts Awards honors the technical and behind-the-scenes aspects that go into making some of our favorite television shows, and includes everything from art direction and hair and makeup to animation and special visual effects. You can catch the entire awards ceremony September 21 on FX just before the Neil Patrick Harris-hosted Emmys takes place live September 22 on CBS.

Plus, see more stars from this week’s hottest parties!

MORE:
Heidi Klum's Best Looks Ever!  
• Project Runway Season 11 Winner 
• See the Full List of Emmy Nominees

1 of 32 DDNY/Broadimage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

arrived in style to the New York City Ballet Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City. Portman (in Christian Dior) supported her husband at the event which showcased his fifth work for the NYCB, 'Neverwhere.' Starting in September 2014, Millepied will take on his new role as director of dance at the Paris Opera Ballet.
Advertisement
2 of 32 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Prabal Gurung, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivier Theyskens

came together at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Both designers created original costumes for each of the performances that premiered that night including Parker's stunning gown. Prabal designed the pale-pink satin bustier, while Theyskens created the silk-organza skirt with pockets and a waist-cinching sash.
3 of 32 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com

Drew Barrymore

arrived at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala at Lincoln Center wearing a black Chanel dress with sheer lace sleeves. After the performances, guests dined inside the space, which was decorated by Van Wyck & Van Wyck and featured blue-and-white and red-and-white hot air balloons that floated above the room.
Advertisement
4 of 32 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Ashley Madekwe

celebrated the launch of the Malhia Kent and 7 For All Mankind collaboration event in Century City, California. The actress (in a Malhia Kent and 7 For All Mankind ensemble) hosted the event which celebrated the collection that includes the first couture 5-pocket jean. The line is available online at 7forallmankind.com.
Advertisement
5 of 32 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

got close at the afterparty to celebrate the opening night of Broadway's 'Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet' at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Bloom stars in the revival of Shakespeare's tragedy, the first Broadway staging in 36 years, alongside Condola Rashad. The production will run through January 12, 2014 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Tickets are available at broadway.com.
Advertisement
6 of 32 Michael Buckner/Getty

Emmanuelle Chriqui and Jerry Ferrara

reunited at the People StyleWatch Denim Awards presented by Gilt at Palihouse in West Hollywood, California. The 'Entourage' cast mates attended the 3rd annual Denim Awards which celebrated the top-ranked jean styles picked by the magazine's staffers. You can shop the selected jeans atgilt.com.
Advertisement
7 of 32 Todd Williamson/Invision for THR/AP Images

Tina Fey and Allison Williams

matched in black at The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the Emmy nominees at the Soho House in West Hollywood. Fey, who is nominated for Lead Actress in Comedy Series, celebrated with Williams, whose show 'Girls' is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 22nd on CBS.
Advertisement
8 of 32 DJDM/WENN.com

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

wore matching suits at the premiere of 'Runner Runner' at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Biel (in Dolce & Gabbana) was very much the supportive wife as Timberlake celebrated his upcoming crime thriller co-starring Ben Affleck, who plays a gambling kingpin and frames Timberlake in an FBI gambling bust. The movie comes to the big screen on October 4th.
Advertisement
9 of 32 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Eva Mendes

looked svelte at the launch of her first fashion collection with New York amp Company in New York City. "They are the dream partner, its been an amazing collaboration," Mendes (in her own designs from the collection) told InStyle.com. "It’s been really fun from the start."
Advertisement
10 of 32 Courtesy Photo

Savannah Guthrie and Meredith Vieira

celebrated Vieira's new YouTube channel, 'Lives with Meredith Vieira' at the Gramercy Park Hotel Terrace in New York City. The series went live on September 9th and features stories and experiences from women including their opinions on current events. You can watch the videos on youtube.com.
Advertisement
11 of 32 Johns PKI / Splash News

Chris Hemsworth

The star has premiered his Formula 1 racing movie 'Rush' all over the globe and rode his glory to New York last night for another debut, this time hosted by Ferrari, The Cinema Society and Piaget. Hemsworth made a pit stop at the premiere at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas, but skipped the after party at the Hotel Americano, where Ferrari images from the past decades were projected on the rooftop overlooking the city's skyline.
Advertisement
12 of 32 Steve Jennings/Getty

Kate Bosworth and Hilary Swank

came together for the grand opening of the Bulgari retrospective, 'The Art of Bulgari: La Dolce Vita & Beyonce' at the M. H. De Young Memorial Museum in San Francisco, California. Both Bosworth (in Stella McCartney) and Swank donned Bulgari jewels in honor of the exhibition which features approximately 150 pieces created by the jeweler spanning over four decades.
Advertisement
13 of 32 All Access Photo/Splash News

Brittany Snow and Jamie Chung

indulged in some spa time at the Splash! event hosted by Live Love Spa held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, California. Chung (in Parker) and Snow (in Camilla and Marc) celebrated the online site which offers spa and wellness information on numerous products and services at livelovespa.com.
Advertisement
14 of 32 Chris Weeks/Getty

Ahna O'Reilly and Busy Philipps

celebrated the opening of the new Hakkasan Beverly Hills with Vallure Vodka hosted by Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery. O'Reilly, Philipps and fellow guests including Charlize Theron, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union were given a exclusive preview of the new restaurant and bar, which which officially on September 19th.
Advertisement
15 of 32 RW/MPI/Picturegroup

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

attended the New Yorkers For Children 14th Annual Fall Gala in style at Cipriani in New York City. The couple are supporters of the organization and helped raise funds for programs to benefit young children in foster care. "We're just so grateful that the people who put in all the hard work make it easier for us to contribute," said Jackman.
Advertisement
16 of 32 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Crystal Renn

also came out to support the 14th Annual New Yorkers for Children fall gala in New York City. "I myself was adopted and I know that that chance made everything you know for my life happen," said the model (in Gabriela Cadena). The gala helped raise over $1.2 million for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, which provides foster care children with college scholarships, school supplies, guidance and more.
Advertisement
17 of 32 Brock Miller / Splash News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

stunned at the premiere of her upcoming film 'Enough Said' at The Paris Theater in New York City. In the film, the actress (in Pucci) plays a divorced massage therapist who begins to date Albert (played the late James Gandolfini), a divorced father, and soon realizes that one of her patients is actually Albert's ex-wife. The film hits theaters on September 20th.
Advertisement
18 of 32 Stephen Lock/i-Images/ZUMAPRESS.com

Cate Blanchett and Colin Firth

took their seats at the front row during Tom Ford's spring/summer 2014 show at London Fashion Week. Both the actress and actor are fans of the designer, who showed on the last day of Fashion Week.
Advertisement
19 of 32 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink and Gwyneth Paltrow

looked pretty in blue and white at the premiere of their new film, 'Thanks for Sharing,' at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. In the film, Paltrow (in Lanvin) dates Mark Ruffalo, a treatment-seeking sex addict who finds support with fellow addicts Pink, Tim Robbins, and Josh Gad. The film opens in theaters on September 20.

Advertisement
20 of 32 Barcroft Media /Landov

Emmy Rossum

was pretty in pink at the Origins Smarty Plants launch party at Jimmy in The James Hotel in New York City. Rossum (in J. Mendel) hosted the event alongside Origins and Charity: Water, who partnered to help provide those in Ethiopia with clean water. For every $30 donated to Charity: Water, Origins will match the first 1,000 pledges. For more information, visit charitywater.org.
Advertisement
21 of 32 Top Photo/Startraksphoto.com

Rihanna

sported a new hairdo in Hong Kong, where she was in town to launch her M.A.C. fall makeup collection, RiRi Hearts M.A.C. The collection will be available at M.A.C. stores starting September 26 and on maccosmetics.com on September 30.
Advertisement
22 of 32 Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.com/Courtesy Photo

Hal Rubenstein and Dee Hilfiger

celebrated the upcoming fall 2013 collections for HSN at Omar's in New York City. Rubenstein and Hilfiger hosted the event, which highlighted Hilfiger's Deesigns collection and Rubenstein's eponymous line. Both collections will be available on hsn.com.
Advertisement
23 of 32 David M. Benett/Getty

David and Victoria Beckham

looked picture-perfect at The Global Fund event held in the Apsley House in London. The event was hosted by the Earl and Countess of Mornington, and included guests Sienna Miller and Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet.
Advertisement
24 of 32 Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart

attended the Monday night premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars' in support of Lopez's friend Leah Remini. Remini and her dance partner Tony Dovolani scored a 21 out of 30 on their first performance, causing a tie for first between Amber Riley and Snooki, who set the record for highest score for a debut performance, a first in the show's 17 seasons.

Advertisement
25 of 32 Richard Young/Rex/startraksphoto.com

Sienna Miller and Harry Styles

sat side-by-side during the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 runway show at London Fashion Week. The two took their seats in the front row to watch the collection, which featured model Cara Delevingne.
Advertisement
26 of 32 Vince Bucci/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

were all smiles at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Klum (in Roland Mouret) and Gunn both received an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for their fashion design series, 'Project Runway,' currently in its 12th season on Lifetime.

Advertisement
27 of 32 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi

Julie Bowen, Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

kicked off Emmys week at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, Calif. Bowen and Ferguson are both nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for their hit show 'Modern Family,' which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Emmys will air live September 22 on CBS.
Advertisement
28 of 32 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Andy Samberg, Anna Faris, Bill Hader and Terry Crews

joked around during the 'Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2' photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. Samberg, Faris, Hader and newcomer Crews star in this animated film where Flint Lockwood's infamous machine starts creating food-animal hybrids. The film opens in theaters September 27.

Advertisement
29 of 32 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Rachel Zoe

posed pretty at the Eddie Vedder and Zach Galifianakis Rock Malibu Fundraiser for Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and Heal EB in Malibu, Calif. The event raised funds for both groups, which hope to find a cure and raise awareness for epidermolysis bullosa, a connective tissue disease.
Advertisement
30 of 32 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The London Edition

Cara Delevingne and Kelly Osbourne

celebrated the September issue of 'W' magazine at The London Edition Hotel in London. Osbourne and Delevingne, who is the magazine's September cover star, are both in town for London Fashion Week, which runs until September 17.
Advertisement
31 of 32 AP Photo/Mario Cartelli, Lapresse

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

continue on the movie press tour for their upcoming film 'Rush' in Rome. The couple have been promoting Hemsworth's new film about Formula One rivals James Hunt and Niki Lauda, which hits theaters September 27.

Advertisement
32 of 32 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp

Zoe Saldana

attended the Longchamp European flagship store opening in London. Saldana was among the star-studded guest list that included Kate Moss and Ashley Madekwe. The evening was filled with music provided by DJs Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!