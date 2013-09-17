Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Celebrate Their Emmy Win in Los Angeles

The countdown to the 65th Annual Emmy Awards is officially on! On Sunday night, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn were just a few of the attendees of the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Gunn and Klum, who stunned in a strapless print Roland Mouret gown, both received an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for their work on Project Runway, Lifetime's hit fashion design series, currently in its 12th season. The Creative Arts Awards honors the technical and behind-the-scenes aspects that go into making some of our favorite television shows, and includes everything from art direction and hair and makeup to animation and special visual effects. You can catch the entire awards ceremony September 21 on FX just before the Neil Patrick Harris-hosted Emmys takes place live September 22 on CBS.

