Charlize Theron Thinks They Made a Mistake, Nicole Kidman Thanks Her "Mum" at the Power of Women Event

It was ladies' night at the Variety's 5th Annual Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hill. Hollywood's biggest stars including Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman were honored for their inspiring philanthropic efforts. "I always think there was a mistake made and somehow somebody put my name down on a list that wasn't supposed to happen," Theron said to reporters. "It's just really humbling because I feel like these women are women that I really look up to on every level." Theron, who was honored for her work with her namesake organization, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, was also joined by Kidman who was applauded for her work with UN Women. "The reason I'm here today for doing this work is my mum," Kidman said. "From the minute I was tiny, [she] was always teaching me to be socially aware and passionate, and my father as well. It's what I've seen and they've educated and wired my brain and heart in a particular way." The evening's other honorees included Kerry Washington (President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities), Amy Poehler (Worldwide Orphans Foundation), Elizabeth Banks (for her work on behalf of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women), Jennifer Hudson (Julian D. King Gift Foundation), and Amy Pascal (Teen Line). "This is about our causes, our beliefs and for me, it's about gender equality and eradicating violence against women," Kidman continued to reporters. "I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to talk about it, so thanks for listening." We hear you, Nicole!

—Carita Rizzo