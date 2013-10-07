Charlize Theron Thinks They Made a Mistake, Nicole Kidman Thanks Her "Mum" at the Power of Women Event

Michael Kovac/Getty
InStyle Staff
Oct 07, 2013 @ 4:15 pm

It was ladies' night at the Variety's 5th Annual Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hill. Hollywood's biggest stars including Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman were honored for their inspiring philanthropic efforts. "I always think there was a mistake made and somehow somebody put my name down on a list that wasn't supposed to happen," Theron said to reporters. "It's just really humbling because I feel like these women are women that I really look up to on every level." Theron, who was honored for her work with her namesake organization, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, was also joined by Kidman who was applauded for her work with UN Women. "The reason I'm here today for doing this work is my mum," Kidman said. "From the minute I was tiny, [she] was always teaching me to be socially aware and passionate, and my father as well. It's what I've seen and they've educated and wired my brain and heart in a particular way." The evening's other honorees included Kerry Washington (President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities), Amy Poehler (Worldwide Orphans Foundation), Elizabeth Banks (for her work on behalf of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women), Jennifer Hudson (Julian D. King Gift Foundation), and Amy Pascal (Teen Line). "This is about our causes, our beliefs and for me, it's about gender equality and eradicating violence against women," Kidman continued to reporters. "I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to talk about it, so thanks for listening." We hear you, Nicole!

—Carita Rizzo

1 of 23 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Milla Jovovich and Isabel Marant

co-hosted a barbecue party to celebrate the first year anniversary of Marant's Los Angeles boutique. "It’s so wonderful, everybody is so sweet with me and it’s such a pleasure," Marant told InStyle.com about the party.
2 of 23 Julio Gamboa/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Iris Apfel and Vera Wang

helped launch the new edition of 'The Fashion Book' at an event hosted by Phaidon Press and Topshop in New York City, where they discussed what it means to be a fashion icon.
3 of 23 David M. Benett/Getty

Rita Ora, Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger

came together for Rimmel London's 180 Years of Cool party at the London Film Museum in England. While all three models are spokeswomen for the brand, Moss has been one of the faces for over 10 years and has recently renewed her partnership.
4 of 23 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for T-Mobile

Shakira

was the guest of honor at T-Mobile's special concert event held at Bryant Park in New York City. The singer performed several of her hit songs after telling the crowd, "it's going to be a short ride, but we'll make it sweet." The concert was in celebration of T-Mobile's new plan which gives unlimited text and data with coverage in over 100 countries at no extra charge.
5 of 23 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Men's Health Magazine

Rosario Dawson and Taye Diggs

reunited from their 'Rent' days at the 'Men's Health' 25th anniversary event at Isola in the Mondrain Soho Hotel in New York City. The actors, who were also joined by Dylan Mcdermott, celebrated the longevity of the magazine, which currently features Usher on its cover.
6 of 23 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michael Fassbender

looked handsome at the special screening of his latest film, 'The Counselor' hosted by The Cinema Society, Emporio Armani and GQ at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. "It was great and challenging," Fassbender told InStyle.com about his role. The drug trafficking thriller also stars Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and comes out in theaters October 25th.

7 of 23 Andreas Branch/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Anna Faris

wowed in a Giulietta midi-length dress at 'People' magazine's Ones to Watch party held at Hinoki & The Bird in Los Angeles. The event celebrated Hollywood's young and rising stars, including Faris, who currently stars in the new comedy 'Mom' airing Mondays on CBS at 9:30/8:30c.

8 of 23 Sylvain Gaboury/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Liv Tyler and Maggie Gyllenhaal

helped kicked off the launch of The Lunchbox Fund's 'Feedie' app as the event's co-chairs at Buddakan in New York City. The new app lets foodies share photos of their food from participating restaurants, and with every photo shared on social media, the restaurant donates to The Lunchbox Fund, which provides a daily meal to disadvantaged children South Africa.
9 of 23 Jimi Celeste/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Ralph Fiennes

was the man of the hour at the New York Film Festival's Gala Tribute to the actor at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Fiennes was honored for his contribution to film for the past 20 years, which includes 'Schindler's List,' 'The English Patient' and 'The Reader.'
10 of 23 Joe Kohen

Molly Sims

celebrated Nine West's '80s punk-inspired collection with Cameron Silver at The Sayers Club in L.A. Sims was joined by Mena Survari and other celebs who enjoyed a performance by the rock band Kitten.
11 of 23 Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

Paul Dano, Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong'o, Alfre Woodard and Michael Fassbender

came together for the premiere of their historical drama, '12 Years a Slave' during the 2013 New York Film Festival at the Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. The film is based on the true story of Solomon Northup (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York who was abducted by slave traders and sold into slavery. The film opens everywhere on October 18th.

12 of 23 Leandro Justen/BFANYC.com

Kelly Rutherford and Lance Bass

attended the grand opening of the new Todd amp Duncan SoHo boutique in New York City. The event was hosted by stylist Natalie Joos and Rutherford (in Todd amp Duncan), who told InStyle.com,"I love clothes and I’m so excited to be a part of this." The opening also launched the brand's new luxury cashmere collection and their first-ever ready-to-wear collection.
13 of 23 Michael Kovac/Getty

Tamera Mowry and Christina Hendricks

celebrated Club Tacori's new holiday and spring collections held at the Greystone Manor in West Hollywood. The event also unveiled the brand's new diamond engagement collection 'Starlit' including their new fashion 'Moon Rosé' line.
14 of 23 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

made it a date night at the 8th Annual Children's Rights Benefit at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. The event helped fundraise for the non-profit organization which helps protect the rights of abused and neglected children in the foster care system across the U.S.
15 of 23 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Screen Gems/AP

Julianne Moore and Chloe Mortez

celebrated the world premiere of their horror film, 'Carrie' at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. Mortez (in Valentino) stars in the Stephen King classic as Carrie White, a shy high-schooler, who after being bullied by her classmates and abused by her mother (played by Moore in Givenchy), unleashes her telekinetic powers as revenge on her prom night. The film opens in theaters everywhere on October 18th.

16 of 23 Larry Busacca/Getty

Allison Williams and Kevin Spacey

attended the Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto's 7th annual Exploring the Arts Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event, which was hosted by Gayle King, helped raise more than $1 million for arts education in public high schools in both New York City and Los Angeles. The 'House of Cards' actor also kicked off the night with a performance of 'All the Way' and 'In the Wee Small House of the morning.'
17 of 23 Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron

were both honored for their philanthropic efforts at Variety's 5th Annual Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. During both the actresses' speeches (in L'Wren Scott and Stella McCartney respectively), they each thanked their mothers for being their role models. "There’s someone who is so much more powerful than anything I could be and who taught me about compassion and how to be a decent human being," Theron said while crying. "The greatest teacher in my life, my mom."
18 of 23 Andreas Branch/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

made a date night out of the 11th Annual Hammer Museum Gala with Bottega Veneta held at the Garden in the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. Kruger (in Jonathan Saunders) and Jackson helped honor artist Robert Gober and playwright Tony Kushner at the event, which also included a viewing of current exhibitions featured at the Hammer Museum.
19 of 23 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

received the Ally for Equality Award during the 2013 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. The singer (in Zuhair Murad) was applauded for her efforts in the LGBT community, while the dinner also helped raise funds for the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for equal rights on behalf of LGBT Americans.
20 of 23 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kristen Wiig and Ben Stiller

attended the premiere of their upcoming film, 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' during the New York Film Festival. In the film, Stiller stars Walter Mitty, an office worker who lives inside a fantasy world where he leads an adventurous life and romances his co-worker, played by Wiig (in Marchesa). The film will open in theaters everywhere on December 25th.

21 of 23 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts

The two posed on the red carpet for the premiere screening of 'American Horror Story: Coven' at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Roberts (in Cushnie et Ochs) will have a small role in the third season of the hit television series starring alongside Paulson and the rest of the cast. 'American Horror Story: Coven' will air on FX on October 9th.

22 of 23 Jason Merritt/Getty

Rodger Berman, Skyler Morrison Berman and Rachel Zoe

made it a family affair at the fourth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades. The stylist and her family were among the 5,000 spectators who watched international polo player, Nacho Figueras play with his 13-year-old son, Hilario for the first time ever. Figueras' team, Black Watch, won with a 8-7 victory against Nespresso.
23 of 23 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Babies"R"Us

Heidi Klum

celebrated her Truly Scrumptious for Babies "R" Us line's first birthday with a fashion show showcasing the holiday collection in New York City. The collection features clothing for both boys and girls, which is available exclusively at Babies "R" Us stores and babiesrus.com.

