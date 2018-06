Celebrity Parties: October 25 to October 31, 2013

11 of 18

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

came out together for the premiere of their new film, 'Big Sur' presented by Brooks Brothers and SK-II at Landmark Cinemas in New York City. The film is an adaptation of Jack Kerouac's 1962 novel of the same name directed by Polish. "I think (Kerouac) would be very proud of this film," Bosworth (in Christopher Kane), who stars as Kerouac's love interest Billie, told InStyle.com. "I can say that with confidence because I think there's something that (Polish and Kerouac) know of each other -- that lonesome kind of feeling." After the premiere, the cast celebrated at the Hotel Chantelle Rooftop where Purity Vodka cocktails were served. The film opens everywhere on November 1st.