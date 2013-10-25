Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" Celebration With Naomi Watts, Leonardo DiCaprio, and 700 Others

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA; Nicholas Hunt/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA; C.Smith/ WENN.com
Kelsey Glein
Oct 25, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

A massive crowd of over 700 people gathered last night to celebrate Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" event at the SuperPier in New York City. The evening featured several events, including the traveling exhibit "Eccentrico," which features the best Giorgio Armani Privé looks since 1985. "Eccentrico" was previously shown in Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Rome — where the designer also held "One Night Only" events — although the New York layout has been altered with further additions and oversized photographs of several pieces on the walls. Guest like Glenn Close and Naomi Watts reminisced over their favorite Armani looks before being whisked away to their seats at the runway show, which was the main attraction of the evening. Selections from Armani's favorite couture collections and the entire Fall 2013 Privé show went down the catwalk, accented with special effects from an oversized screen with gorgeous graphics for each collection. And beautiful it was! Famous Armani fans like Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Palermo, Hilary Swank, Dianna Agron, Olivia Munn, Martin Scorsese, Leandra Medine, and Renée Zellweger celebrated at the cocktail party that followed the fashion show, making it a truly a special evening for the designer.

Plus, see more celebrities from this week’s parties!

1 of 27 Nicholas Hunt/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

Leonardo DiCaprio

made an appearance at Giorgio Armani's 'One Night Only' event in New York City at the SuperPier. DiCaprio (in Armani) celebrated the designer's 'Eccentrico' exhibition and watched a couture runway show featuring Armani's best creations yet, alongside 700 other guests.
2 of 27 Jordan Strauss/Invision for Cadillac and Who What Wear/AP

Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba

celebrated at the Who What Wear + Cadillac 'Style Driven: 50 Style Stars' event. Richie (in Dilek Hanif) acted as host for the evening, while Alba (in Wes Gordon) was honored as one of the most stylish. "I bribed my friends to put me on the list. I know them and I said, ‘I need you guys to make me seem cool, so can you just please put me on this list?’ I mean, there are 50 spots!," Alba joked to InStyle about how she made the cut.
3 of 27 Michael Buckner/WireImage

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

were the talk of the night at the Dream for Future Africa Foundation Inaugural Gala in Beverly Hills, an organization dedicated to providing opportunity and equity for those most in need in Africa. This marks the couple's first post-engagement appearance together.
4 of 27 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier and Julia Restoin Roitfeld

celebrated her twentieth anniversary working with Swarovski and her brand new “Metis” collection at an intimate dinner party held at popular New York City restaurant, Lafayette. “My twenty years (working with Swarovski) passed very, very fast,” Parmentier told InStyle.com. “I’m lucky to make things that I love and like, so it doesn’t feel like it was twenty years. I’m really happy.”
5 of 27 Visual/ZUMAPRESS.com

January Jones, Audrey Tautou, Isabel Marant and Freida Pinto

came together in Paris for the presentation of Isabel Marant's much-anticipated, upcoming collection for H&M, set to hit stores November 14th.
6 of 27 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Robert Pattinson and Isla Fisher

attended the 2nd Annual Australians in Film Awards Gala at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where Pattinson presented an award.
7 of 27 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Sophia Bush

hosted the Pencils of Promise 3rd Annual Gala in New York City, an organization that works to provide access to education for youth. The event raised nearly $1.5 million for the charity, which has built more than 150 schools throughout Ghana, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Laos in the last five years, and enabled 13,000 children to attend school.
8 of 27 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Hilary Duff and Camilla Belle

enjoyed the season at the Just Jared Halloween Party at Beacher's Mad House in Hollywood, where they decorated pumpkins for the Art of Elysium charity, which will deliver the finished products to a children's hospital.
9 of 27 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Scott Campbell and Lake Bell

came out to honor contemporary artist Ed Ruscha at the Whitney Museum of American Art's 2013 Gala, supported by Louis Vuitton, at Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York City. Bell and Campbell (both in Louis Vuitton) also made the most of the evening by making it date night, "we like going out together," Bell said to InStyle.com.
10 of 27 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

attended the VIP preview reception and viewing of 'The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk' sponsored by Piper Hiedsieck champagne at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York. The exhibition features pieces from Gaultier's recent collections including stage costumes worn by Beyonce and Madonna. The exhibition will run from now until February 23, 2014.
11 of 27 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lea Michele and Lily Collins

posed together at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event presented by thecorner.com held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Michele (in Calvin Klein) and Collins (in Altuzarra) were also joined by Bella Heathcote and Imogen Poots at the party where ten designer finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund were introduced.
12 of 27 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Somaly Mam Foundation

Katie Couric and Dylan McDermott

attended the Somaly Mam Foundation Gala: Life is Love at Gotham Hall in New York City. The evening was hosted by Couric which also included a live auction with Seth Meyers. The gala benefitted the organization which aims to end human trafficking and supports rescue operations, shelter services and rehabilitation programs in Southeast Asia.
13 of 27 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

Marc Jacobs, Miley Cyrus and Robert Duffy

were the stars of the night during the Fashion Group International's 30th Annual Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Cyrus (in Marc Jacobs) presented both Jacobs and Duffy with the evening's biggest honor, the Superstar award. "Miley and I were friends for years and I texted her to see if she would present, and it all worked out," Duffy said to InStyle.com
14 of 27 Craig Barritt/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

made a date night out of Montblanc's Madison Avenue boutique grand opening in New York City. The couple helped celebrate the new location which features the brand's luxury timepieces.
15 of 27 Courtesy Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley

hosted a shopping event at her namesake boutique on Bleecker Street in New York City where a percentage of the night's proceeds benefitted The New York Foundling, a charity that offers support programs to underserved children and families of NYC rebuild their lives. "The Foundling is one of the oldest and biggest charities dealing with kids and social services, and basically for me anything to deal with helping children and families in need and being able to be with a charity that has such a great history, I’m really proud to be involved," Rowley told InStyle.com. For more information, visit nyfoundling.org.
16 of 27 ADRIEL REBOH /PatrickMcMullan.com

Padma Lakshmi and Naeem Khan

came together for the 30th Anniversary of the Alzheimer's Association Rita Hayworth Gala at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. Lakshmi (in Naeem Khan) was also joined by guests including Brooke Shields and Tommy Hilfiger and by the night's end, the event raised nearly $1.7 million that will benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research.
17 of 27 Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tom Hiddleston

posed together at the world premiere of their upcoming superhero Marvel film, 'Thor: The Dark World' at Leicester Square in London. The three actors return for the 'Thor' sequel where they must reunite to face a new enemy. The film opens in theaters on November 8th.
18 of 27 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Carrie Underwood

received the Artist Achievement Award during the T.J. Martell Foundation 38th Annual Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Underwood (in Randi Rahm) joins an elite group of recipients that have been honored by the Foundation, which is the music industry's largest organization that funds medical research to develop cures for leukemia, cancer and AIDS.
19 of 27 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Pharrell Williams and Solange Knowles

came together to help launch eBay's new global commerce site, eBay Today, at Industria Superstudio in New York City. The new site is much like a shoppable Pinterest where you can browse through collections of hand-picked items curated by designers and users like Solange (in black shorts and an Etro blouse) on ebay.com.
20 of 27 BEImages/Jim Smeal

Julia Roberts

accepted the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her work in the film 'August: Osage County,' during the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Sean Pean gave a seven minute speech about Roberts (in Elie Saab) before he presented her with the award.
21 of 27 Owen Hoffmann/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Brooke Shields

attended the American Cancer Society's 18th Annual Mothers of the Year Awards Luncheon at The Plaza in New York City. Shields (a co-chair to the organization) and fellow guests honored Anne Hearst McInerney and Elisa Port, MD as the 2013 Mothers of the Year and proceeds benefited the organization's work in cancer research, services and educational campaigns.
22 of 27 Brian To/WENN.com

Reese Witherspoon

stepped out for Elle's 20th annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event celebrated inspiring women in Hollywood, but for Witherspoon (in Calvin Klein), her grandmother is one woman who inspires her. "She was a big influence on me and she was a wonderful Southern woman. There was a lot of emphasis on how to behave, what to wear and not to wear, that sort of thing," she told InStyle.com.
23 of 27 Shaun Mader/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd

went bowling for his 2nd Annual All Star Bowling Benefit supporting Our Time at Lucky Strike in New York City. The benefit helped raise funds for the non-profit organization that improves the communication skills of children who stutter.
24 of 27 Aleks Kocev /BFAnyc.com

Olivia Wilde

debuted the new Yoana Baraschi + Conscious Commerce dress at the Anthropologie store in Beverly Hills as a part of an 11 piece capsule in honor of Baraschi’s 10 year anniversary. Wilde's charity, Conscious Commerce, teamed up with the designer to co-design the New Light dress and with the first 1,000 sold, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to New Light India, which aims to stop the the sex trade of young girls. The dress is now available in stores and at anthropologie.com.
25 of 27 Michael Buckner/Getty

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

the actor and his wife celebrated at the 23rd Environmental Media Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, where Damon was honored with the EMA's Ongoing Commitment Award.
26 of 27 David Livingston/Getty

Paul McDonald and Nikki Reed

attended and performed at the Unlikely Heroes' Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner & Gala at The W Hotel in Los Angeles. The event raised money for Unlikely Heroes, an organization that works to prevent human trafficking worldwide.
27 of 27 Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Tina Fey

helped celebrate Carol Burnett's comedic achievements with a special tribute as Burnett was awarded the 16th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

