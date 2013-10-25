Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" Celebration With Naomi Watts, Leonardo DiCaprio, and 700 Others

A massive crowd of over 700 people gathered last night to celebrate Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" event at the SuperPier in New York City. The evening featured several events, including the traveling exhibit "Eccentrico," which features the best Giorgio Armani Privé looks since 1985. "Eccentrico" was previously shown in Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Rome — where the designer also held "One Night Only" events — although the New York layout has been altered with further additions and oversized photographs of several pieces on the walls. Guest like Glenn Close and Naomi Watts reminisced over their favorite Armani looks before being whisked away to their seats at the runway show, which was the main attraction of the evening. Selections from Armani's favorite couture collections and the entire Fall 2013 Privé show went down the catwalk, accented with special effects from an oversized screen with gorgeous graphics for each collection. And beautiful it was! Famous Armani fans like Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Palermo, Hilary Swank, Dianna Agron, Olivia Munn, Martin Scorsese, Leandra Medine, and Renée Zellweger celebrated at the cocktail party that followed the fashion show, making it a truly a special evening for the designer.

