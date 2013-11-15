Idris Elba and Naomie Harris Celebrate Their Film, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom In New York City

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 15, 2013 @ 4:27 pm

It was a big night for Idris Elba and Naomie Harris as they brought their historic film, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom to New York City at the Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center with special guest, Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi. For the premiere, Elba, who stars as the iconic leader, was joined by his on-screen wife, Harris, who told InStyle.com that she did her fair share of research in preparation for her role as Winnie. "I interviewed people who knew Winnie, I watched documentaries about the Apartheid era, I read biographies written about her, I watched hours of uncut footage of her being interviewed," she said. "I also sat down with Winnie herself, which was amazing." The film is based on the 1994 biography written by Mandela himself, which chronicles his early years growing up in the rural Cape region, to his days as a lawyer and Apartheid resistance leader, his 27 years spent in prison, and finally his election as South Africa's first-ever democratically voted president. It also touches on the relationship of Nelson and Winnie, who after Nelson went to jail, spent almost a year in solitary confinement, yet managed to express her strength through style. "The fashion is really about self-expression, it’s very colorful and very different," Harris explained. "They have their own sense of style, almost peacock-like, its vibrancy and the use of colors." As for Harris' style on the red carpet, the actress stunned in a black sheer tulle Valentino embroidered gown and admitted that she gets to "have fun, play, and be outlandish" when it comes to her premiere looks. "[Since] you’re actually in the movie, you can go a bit further because normally you kind of feel like, ‘Oh I don’t want to dress up too much,’ but now you’re like ‘oh, well it is my movie so I’m going to dress up!,'" she laughed. Catch Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom out in theaters everywhere on November 29th.

1 of 31 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Naomie Harris

2 of 31 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Showtime

Claire Danes and Damian Lewis

stepped out for a private reception and screening of their hit Showtime series, 'Homeland' in New York City. Danes (who showed off her new hair color) and Lewis were joined by Michael Strahan, Narciso Rodriguez and more. 'Homeland' airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c.

3 of 31 James Coldrey/startraksphoto.com

Victoria Beckham

celebrated the 2013 Bambi Awards in Germany where she took home an award from the fashion category for her style and iconic fashion empire. The designer (in Victoria Beckham and Chopard earrings, bracelet and ring) accepted the award from fellow designer, Karl Lagerfeld.
4 of 31 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

celebrated the premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Charlie Countryman’ at the Sunshine Landmark Theater in New York City. Wood (in Robert Rodriguez) stars opposite of Shia LaBeouf, who plays Charlie, a young man traveling abroad who falls in love with a Romanian cello player (Wood) and unfortunately meets her violent gangster ex. “I spent a lot of time working on the accent, I worked on it for about three months,” Wood said to InStyle.com. "I had to take cello lessons and I had an amazing teacher, but it was very difficult (laughs), it was more difficult than I actually was planning on it being." The film opens everywhere on November 15th.
5 of 31 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Taylor Swift

stepped out on the pink carpet for the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping in New York City. Swift (in Zuhair Murad) performed with Fall Out Boy on the sparkling runway and sang her hit song "I Knew You Were Trouble."
6 of 31 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss

made everyone stop and stare as she attended the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party held at TAO Downtown in New York City. Kloss (in Cushnie et Ochs) dazzled on the runway where one of her looks included a Swarovski-encrusted bodysuit.
7 of 31 Noam Galai/WireImage

Chelsea Clinton

was honored at the 2013 Hetrick-Martin Institute's Emery Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event, which raised nearly $1.3 million, was hosted by Andy Cohen and celebrated over 30 years of work providing programs for at-risk LGBT youth.
8 of 31 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera

made it a mother-and-daughter night at The Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's Associates Committee Fall Party held at The Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. "The Center has helped so many friends and family that you have to get close to it, and anything they ask for me I will help," Herrera said to InStyle.com "I had so many people use it because it’s the best. We support them in anything they do, especially tonight because they are kicking off the pediatric center." The Society raised more than $530,000 for The Associates Committee's latest initiative, Pediatric Sarcoma. Herrera was also joined by fellow designers Zac Posen, Prabal Gurung and more.
9 of 31 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Rashida Jones

hosted a private dinner in honor of her collaboration with Dannijo jewelry called, Dannijones, held at the Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont in Hollywood. Jones was joined by 'Parks and Recreation' cast members Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza, Anne Hathaway and more, where they all received Birchbox gifts and previewed the collection of fine jewelry which features arrows, palm trees, unicorn and pineapple charms along with ear cuffs and hand jewelry ranging from $98-$598. The collection launches on November 18th.
10 of 31 John Shearer/Invision/AP

Kristen Wiig and Ben Stiller

came together for the AFI Fest premiere of their upcoming film, 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. In the film, Stiller stars Walter Mitty, an office employee who lives inside a fantasy world where he leads an adventurous life and romances his co-worker, played by Wiig (in Balenciaga). The film will open in theaters everywhere on December 25th.
11 of 31 Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

came out in style to the 'Miss Dior, Esprit Dior' exhibition opening cocktail event at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. Portman (in Christian Dior) was joined by her husband to preview the exhibit which traces the history of brand and its signature fragrance, and will run until November 25th.
12 of 31 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong'o

attended the GQ Men of the Year Party at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles in California. Nyong'o (in Cushnie et Ochs) was joined by her '12 Years A Slave' co-star at the event which honored GQ's December cover stars: Justin Timberlake, James Gandolfini, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Kendrick Lamar.
13 of 31 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Petra Nemcova

hosted Pronovias Atelier's inaugural fashion show for the its 2014 collection at St. James' Church in New York City. Following the show, guests attended the after party held at Pronovias' flagship store.
14 of 31 John Sciulli/Getty Images

Claudine and Colin Farrell

made it a family affair at the screening of 'Saving Mr. Banks' hosted by Pandora Jewelry and Motorola held at Cinéma Privé in West Hollywood. Farrell stars in the film which follows author P.L. Travers when she meets with Walt Disney during the production for the adaptation of her novel, Mary Poppins. The film opens in theaters everywhere on December 20th.
15 of 31 Paul Porter/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Daniel Vosovic

held a cocktail party in honor of his 2014 spring and summer collection at The Skylark in New York City. "Flora, fauna, and Frida Kahlo are what really inspired me," Vosovic told InStyle.com about his collection. "I really went for the sporty looks, but with feminine floral prints. I used cool treatments on the leather, like laser cutting and perforation. I like my girl to be a mix of masculine and feminine."
16 of 31 Jun Sato/WireImage for Michael Kors

Miranda Kerr

celebrated her Elle Japan cover with Michael Kors at the Gallery of Horyuji Treasures of the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Kerr (in Michael Kors) was also joined by Rinko Kikuchi, Rila Fukushima, Aimee Song and more.
17 of 31 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen

celebrated the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Oldboy' co-hosted by The Cinema Society & Grey Goose at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Olsen (in Altuzarra) plays Marie, a social worker who meets Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin), a advertising executive who was kidnapped for twenty years, and tries to help him seek revenge to his captor. "Marie gets invested in Joe's story and she is his ultimate caretaker in a way in this film, and becomes invested in him as a person as well," Olsen said to InStyle.com. The premiere's after party took place at the new Tao Downtown after the screening, where guests sipped on Grey Goose cocktails. The movie opens in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
18 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Idris Elba and Naomie Harris

came together for the LA premiere of their film, 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' hosted by The Weinstein Company and supported by Burberry at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. Elba (in Burberry) and Harris (in Vionnet) star in the film chronicling the life of Nelson Mandela (Elba) and his journey from childhood, marriage to Winnie (Harris), to his inauguration as the first democratically voted president of South Africa. The film opens everywhere on January 3, 2014.

19 of 31 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GQ

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

looked very much like the happy couple at the GQ Men of the Year dinner at Carbone in New York City. Biel (in Giambattista Valli) supported her husband (in Tom Ford) who is one of five GQ December cover stars and will be honored at the GQ Men of the Year Awards along with James Gandolfini, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Kendrick Lamar.
20 of 31 Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson

reunited for the world premiere of 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' at Leicester Square in London. Lawrence (in Christian Dior), who showed off her new pixie on the red carpet, reprises the role of Katniss in the second installment of the 'Hunger Games' trilogy along with Hemsworth and Hutcherson. The film opens everywhere on November 22nd.

21 of 31 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams and Diane von Furstenberg

attended the annual CFDA and Vogue 2013 Fashion Fund Finalist Celebration at Spring Studios in New York City. Williams (in Misha Nonoo) and Furstenberg were joined by Julianne Moore, Ashley Olsen, Ciara and more as they celebrated both Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osbourne of Public School who were awarded with the evening's coveted prize of $300,000 in funding for their fashion line.
22 of 31 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba and Drew Barrymore

celebrated the second annual Baby2Baby Gala at the Book Bindery in Culver City, California honoring Drew Barrymore. As one of the organization's board members, Alba (in Reem Acra) presented Barrymore (in Tory Burch) with the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award. "Seeing the families that are impacted by this organization and really changing their lives and the support that they give for Baby2Baby is unparalleled." The non-profit organization donates essential baby supplies to Los Angeles families in need.
23 of 31 INF Photo

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

also attended the Baby2Baby Gala held at the Book Binder in California. "I’m one of the Angels for Baby2Baby. It is a really important foundation and it is amazing what these girls do,"Zoe (in Rick Owens) said to InStyle.com. The event raised over $1.3 million and will benefit the organization.
24 of 31 Courtesy Photo

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

made a date night out of Rosetta Getty and Eric Buterbaugh's hosted dinner in honor of jewelry designer, Sabine Ghanem in Los Angeles. "I think she’s got great taste in jewelry and in clothing. I’ve never seen her look bad, just up or down, but I’m pretty biased," Madden told InStyle.com about Richie's (in vintage YSL, Balenciaga pants, and Sabine G. jewelry) style.
25 of 31 AFP Photo/Tiziana Fabitiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Rooney Mara, Spike Jonze, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix

celebrated the premiere of their upcoming film, "Her" at the 8th Rome International Film Festival. Mara (in Balenciaga), Johansson (in Dolce & Gabbana) and Phoenix all star in the Jonze-directed film about a lonely writer who begins to fall in love with his personalized operating system. The film is out in theaters everywhere on January 10, 2014.
26 of 31 JC Olivera/WireImage

Gabrielle Douglas

was honored at the 6th annual Diamond in the RAW-Action Icon Awards at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic Gold Medalist and others were applauded for their talents in stunts and extreme sports.
27 of 31 Anthony Harvey/SIPA

Katy Perry

attended the 2013 MTV EMA's held at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Perry (in Zac Posen) performed her latest hit, 'Unconditionally' and also received the Best Female award.
28 of 31 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lumos

J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson

reunited for a fundraising event for Rowling's organization, Lumos held at The Warner Bros. studios in London, England. Watson (in Chloé) joined Rowling and others as they walked through the Harry Potter Tour and helped raise funds for the organization which aids orphaned children.
29 of 31 Christopher Polk/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

was presented with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film by Roberts during the 2013 BAFTA Britannia Awards, sponsored by Jaguar, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. "They’re fun and they’re nice, and I get to see a lot of good friends,"Clooney said to InStyle.com about the awards. "It’s not often you get to be honored like this.”
30 of 31 Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Retna Ltd.

Zoe Saldana

attended the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Out of the Furnace' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Saldana (in Calvin Klein) stars alongside Christian Bale and Casey Affleck in this thriller out in theaters everywhere on December 6th.
31 of 31 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for International Medical Corps

Hillary Clinton and Lenny Kravitz

came together at the 2013 International Medical Crops Annual Awards Celebration at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event honored the former Secretary of State and helped raise nearly $2 million to help those affected by war, natural disaster and disease through health care services and sustainable development projects that aid in training.

