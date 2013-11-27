Taylor Swift Sang Live With Prince William and Jon Bon Jovi

How often is it that you get to see Taylor Swift singing with Jon Bon Jovi and His Royal Highness Prince William? Not often enough! The rare occurrence happened during the Winter Whites Gala held at the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace, where the country songstress not only got to meet the Prince, but performed for a 200-person audience during the dinner which benefited the homelessness charity, Centrepoint.

Some of Hollywood's A-listers were also in attendance for the big night, including Bon Jovi—who was honored for his humanitarian efforts as the founder of Soul Foundation—Colin Firth, and Michelle Dockery. Swift looked nothing short of regal in an off-the-shoulder Reem Acra gown bejeweled with a metallic lace bodice and chiffon skirt. When it came time to hit the stage, the songstress (who also captured the moment on Instagram) was joined by Bon Jovi and Prince William, who all sang "Livin' On A Prayer" together (there is even a video of it). What a royal treat!

1 of 5 David M.Benett/Centrepoint/Getty

Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi

attended the Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace in London, England where Swift (in Reem Acra) headlined the charity event and even performed with Prince William and Bon Jovi—who was honored for his humanitarian efforts. Colin Firth and Michelle Dockery were also in attendance at the event which benefited the homelessness charity, Centrepoint.
2 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Octavia Spencer and Paula Patton

helped present the nominees for the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards during the press conference at the W Hollywood in California. Spencer and Patton (in Versace) announced the nominations which included the films: ’12 Years A Slave,’ ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘The Spectacular Now,’ and more. The Spirit Awards ceremony will take place on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica.
3 of 5 Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Idris Elba and Naomie Harris

came out to celebrate the premiere of their film, 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Elba (in Burberry London) stars as Mandela opposite of Harris (in Burberry Prorsum), who plays the role of Mandela's wife, Winnie. The film chronicles Mandela's life and opens in theaters everywhere on November 29th.

4 of 5 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images

Kristen Bell and Sarah Silverman

came out together for the Saban Community Clinic 37th Annual Dinner Gala held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Bell, Silverman and Don Cheadle were special guests to the event, which also featured a special performance by The Fray. The annual dinner benefitted the organization which serves dependable and affordable health care.
5 of 5 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Matthew Williamson and Gwyneth Paltrow

hosted a charity dinner together for Kids Company at Aqua Shard in London, England which benefited the organization that provides both practical and emotional support to vulnerable inner-city children. The designer and Paltrow (in Matthew Williamson) also unveiled a Christmas tree featuring decorations created by Paltrow, Sienna Miller, Mary J. Blige and others.

