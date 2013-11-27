Taylor Swift Sang Live With Prince William and Jon Bon Jovi

How often is it that you get to see Taylor Swift singing with Jon Bon Jovi and His Royal Highness Prince William? Not often enough! The rare occurrence happened during the Winter Whites Gala held at the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace, where the country songstress not only got to meet the Prince, but performed for a 200-person audience during the dinner which benefited the homelessness charity, Centrepoint.

Some of Hollywood's A-listers were also in attendance for the big night, including Bon Jovi—who was honored for his humanitarian efforts as the founder of Soul Foundation—Colin Firth, and Michelle Dockery. Swift looked nothing short of regal in an off-the-shoulder Reem Acra gown bejeweled with a metallic lace bodice and chiffon skirt. When it came time to hit the stage, the songstress (who also captured the moment on Instagram) was joined by Bon Jovi and Prince William, who all sang "Livin' On A Prayer" together (there is even a video of it). What a royal treat!

