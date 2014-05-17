Party Perfect: Gwyneth, Cameron and Pals Celebrate The Body Doesn't Lie

Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
May 17, 2014 @ 10:05 am

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer hosted an intimate gathering at a private Los Angeles home this week to celebrate their friend, Vicky Vlachonis and her new book The Body Doesn’t Lie.

Vlachonis, a famed osteopath, specializes in pain management and her new publication claims to end chronic pain in 3 steps to "become positively radiant." Paltrow even wrote a glowing personal foreword for the blonde doc: "[S]he understands that the pain almost always connects to the heart. She’s taught me that fear can kick into your muscles and body, and that those are the moments when you need musculoskeletal support, the ice, and the strapping most—along with a cleansing cry on the table, followed by a good belly laugh."

Sure enough, there were smiles all around at the soiree. Guests, which included Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Nicole Richie, Paltrow’s ex Chris Martin and Vlachonis devotee Maria Menounos, sipped margaritas and munched on tacos while enjoying the balmy L.A. night and Moroccan-themed evening in the garden, complete with pink peony arrangements by Eric Butterbaugh.

“She changed my life” said Menounos of Vlachonis. “I know that sounds like a cliché but she really did.” Ditto for Paltrow, who told the gathering that Vlachonis was "inspirational."

 

