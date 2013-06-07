Party Report: Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman Honor Mel Brooks in Hollywood

Everyone loves comedy legend Mel Brooks! Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman, along with Billy Crystal, Julie Chen, and Martin Scorsese, were among those who honored the comedian at The American Film Institute's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute. The honor is the highest recognition the AFI gives out for a career in film. Though, Brooks is no stranger to receiving awards. The man behind Blazing Saddles, The Producers, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and more has earned the coveted EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar, and Tony. Read more about his achievements at afi.com, and tune in to watch the program (with Poehler and Silverman cameos) this Saturday on TNT.

MORE:

• Amy Hosts the Worldwide Orphans Foundation

• Go Inside More Celebrity Parties

• Amy's Parks and Rec Wedding Dress