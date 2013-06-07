Party Report: Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman Honor Mel Brooks in Hollywood

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 07, 2013 @ 2:11 pm

Everyone loves comedy legend Mel Brooks! Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman, along with Billy Crystal, Julie Chen, and Martin Scorsese, were among those who honored the comedian at The American Film Institute's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute. The honor is the highest recognition the AFI gives out for a career in film. Though, Brooks is no stranger to receiving awards. The man behind Blazing Saddles, The Producers, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and more has earned the coveted EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar, and Tony. Read more about his achievements at afi.com, and tune in to watch the program (with Poehler and Silverman cameos) this Saturday on TNT.

1 of 31 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman

2 of 31 Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto

Anna Kendrick and Chace Crawford

Anna Kendrick (in an AG top, G-Star jeans, Rebecca Minkoff jacket, and American Apparel shoes) and Chace Crawford boarded a luxury yacht in New York City to kick off the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. The bash, hosted by SKYY Vodka, included DJ sets by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, Baio of Vampire Weekend, and more.
3 of 31 Jessica Hromas/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried, the face of Cle De Peau Beaute, traveled to Hong Kong to attend a dinner celebrating Shiseido and Cle De Peau Beaute.
4 of 31 Ryan Pavlov/AdMedia / Retna Ltd.

Taylor Swift

The singer (shown at here at the press conference wearing Dolce & Gabbana) performed a five-song set at the first day of the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee. She closed out her performance by having Tim McGraw and Keith Urban join her on stage to sing McGraw's "Highway Don't Care."
5 of 31 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Christian Siriano and Anna Chlumsky

Christian Siriano revealed his resort 2014 collection by inviting fashion editors and his star pals, like Estelle and Anna Chlumsky, to his own New York City home to view his new designs. "Love you @AnnaChlumsky," Siriano Instagrammed during the event.
6 of 31 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Jamie Chung and Louise Roe

Jamie Chung and Louise Roe came out to celebrate the opening of Velvet by Graham & Spencer's new 1,500-square-foot store in Brentwood, California with the brand's founders Jenny Graham and Toni Spencer. The space houses all of the label's collections, including the comfy tees and dresses the brand is known for.
7 of 31 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto

Alan Cumming and Parker Posey

After watching Pedro Almodóvar's new comedy I'm So Excited at a screening hosted by The Cinema Society with Girard-Perregaux and DeLeón in New York City, Alan Cumming and Parker Posey headed over to No. 8 to celebrate with writer/director Almodóvar and cast members Blanca Suarez, Miguel Angel Silvestre, and Carlos Areces.
8 of 31 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay enjoyed an afternoon of family-friendly activities with her son Andrew and daughter Amaya at Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld's Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash in Central Park. The event raised money for over 30 community-based programs supported by Baby Buggy that help families who are without basic child-care necessities. To learn more about Baby Buggy's work visit babybuggy.org.
9 of 31 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Michael, were on-hand to present the Fred Dressler Leadership Award to Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group, at the 2013 Newhouse Mirror Awards held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
10 of 31 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Charlotte Ronson and Abby Elliott

Charlotte Ronson and Abby Elliott attended the HBO screening of the documentary Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer in New York City. The film chronicles the three members of art protest group/band Pussy Riot who gained international recognition after a February 2012 guerrilla performance in Moscow.
11 of 31 sabato-Sicilia/Olycom/ABACAPRESS

Milla Jovovich and Giorgio Armani

Milla Jovovich (in Armani Privé) joined Giorgio Armani at his One Night Only Roma event. The designer put on a special runway presentation in honor of the brand's new boutique opening on Via Condotti in Rome.
12 of 31 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and Octavia Spencer

Kerry Washington (in Giambattista Valli) and Octavia Spencer posed together during the third annual Celebrate Sundance Institute Los Angeles Benefit, hosted by Tiffany & Co., at The Lot in West Hollywood. The event honored the life and work and Roger Ebert and raised funds for the Institute's artist support programs for independent film.
13 of 31 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur toasted to the launch of Perrier-Jouet's Enchanting Tree champagne holder in New York City.
14 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Emma Watson and Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola (in Louis Vuitton) and Emma Watson (in Chanel) gathered in Los Angeles to premiere their film The Bling Ring. The much-anticipated crime drama tells the story of a gang of pop culture-obsessed teens who steal millions of dollars worth of designer clothes and jewelry from the homes of celebrities (including Paris Hilton!).
15 of 31 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr (in Reem Acra) helped Gillette Venus kickoff its Venus Goddess Experience, which benefits the Step Up Women's Network, in New York City. "When they told me about this project, I said I’d love to be involved because not only is it a great brand, but it’s about supporting the Step Up Women’s Network, which is a great association for me because they’re all about empowering women, and so am I!" the supermodel told InStyle.com. "And if people Tweet #StepUp, they’ll donate a dollar for that as well.”
16 of 31 PacificCoastNews

Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts

Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts (both in Burberry) teamed up to attend the inaugural Up2Us benefit gala at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. The charity focuses on helping kids fight obesity by developing youth sports programs across the country. Learn more at up2us.org.
17 of 31 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and Samantha Barks

Rebel Wilson (in Marina Rinaldi) and Samantha Barks (in Roland Mouret) were honored at Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards held at the Berkeley Square Gardens in London. Wilson received the award for Best Film Actress, while Barks took home the Pandora Breakthrough prize for her career-making role as Éponine in Les Miserables.
18 of 31 Startraks Photo

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn accompanied his mom to Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards in London, where she received the Woman of the Decade award.
19 of 31 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Pharrell Williams

Jay-Z and Beyoncé came out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pharrell Williams's clothing line, the Billionaire Boys Club, at Tribeca Canvas in New York City.
20 of 31 Mark Davis/Getty Images

William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum

On-screen father-daughter duo William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum (in Bionda Castana) attended a panel discussion and screening for the new season of their hit show Shameless at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in Hollywood.
21 of 31 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Emma Watson and Seth Rogen

Emma Watson (in Roland Mouret) reunited with This Is The End co-star, creator, and director Seth Rogen at the premiere their film, held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Watson, Rogen, and the rest of the cast members all play themselves in this faux-reality comedy, which follows six friends who are trapped at James Franco’s house after strange apocalyptic events occur while they're attending his party. The film opens June 12.

22 of 31 CHP/FameFlynet Pictures

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

After making her first public appearance since announcing her double mastectomy at the London premiere of Brad Pitt's film World War Z, Angelina Jolie (in Saint Laurent) stepped out again to accompany him to the movie's Paris premiere.

23 of 31 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick attended the 2013 Culture Project Gala in New York City, which celebrated the renaming of the organization's main stage theater at 45 Bleecker Street. Culture Project is dedicated to addressing human rights issues by integrating topical issues with stage performance. Learn more at cultureproject.org.
24 of 31 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (in Zac Posen) honored Samuel L. Jackson at the 7th Annual Freeing Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala hosted by the American Institute of Stuttering at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Jackson, who struggled with the disorder as a child like Emily Blunt, has become an advocate for helping others over come the speech impediment. Visit stutteringtreatment.org to learn more about the institute.
25 of 31 Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Victor Garber and Brooke Shields

Victor Garber and Brooke Shields lent their support for the Alzheimer's Assocation at their 2013 Forget-Me-Not Gala at The Pierre Hotel in New York CIty. The evening raised money to aid in alzheimer's research. Head to alznyc.org to learn more.
26 of 31 Rex/Rex USA

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung celebrated the best of beauty at the Hair Inspired by Fashion contest during the grand finale of the L'Oréal Colour Trophy Awards in Grosvenor Square in London.
27 of 31 Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

It was a family affair for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale as they brought along children Zuma and Kingston Rossdale and niece Stella Stefani to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th annual “A Time for Heroes” event in Los Angeles. The family-oriented day included skateboard demos, trampolines, a micro-race track, and arts and crafts, all to raise money for the organization, which fights against pediatric HIV/AIDS around the world. Learn more at pedaids.org.
28 of 31 All Access Photo / Splash News

Kiernan Shipka

Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka took advantage of all the summer activities at McDonald's New Quarter Pounder Summer Kick-Off Party with Just Jared in Beverly Hills, like surfing on the surf simulator and roller-skating with friends.
29 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Julie Bowen and Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter (in Nanette Lepore) presented an honor to her TV mom Julie Bowen at the Step Up Women's Network 10th Annual Inspiration Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event honors women who have helped other women and girls reach their full potential. Designer Trina Turk was also honored alongside Bowen. Learn more about the organization at suwn.org.
30 of 31 Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker (in Zac Posen) honored student writing at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. It was the 90th anniversary of the event.
31 of 31 COurtesy Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was just one of 800 guests at the 7th Annual Kidstock Music and Art Festival in Los Angeles. Sponsored by Hudson Jeans, the arts and crafts children's event raised over $300,000 for One Voice Scholars Program, which provides mentorship and scholarships for low-income Los Angeles high school students to attend colleges and universities. Learn more at onevoice-la.org.

