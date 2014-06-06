Jane Fonda Accepts Her AFI Life Achievement Award in a Custom Vera Wang Gown

Members of the film community came together for last night's 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring Jane Fonda. The Audi-sponsored event took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., and celebrated the actress's prolific career of diverse roles in more than 40 films that range from charming comedies to powerful dramas.

Attendees of the black-tie affair included Eva Longoria (in Sass & Bide), Catherine Zeta-Jones, Diane Lane, Rosario Dawson, Morgan Freeman, and more who recognized Fonda for much more than the onscreen characters she plays. "Jane is a woman that stands for something, and that's just something to look up to," Longoria tells InStyle. Lane also spoke of her friend at the event. "This woman, she's the best human being of my generation. Actually, of my lifetime I should say," she says. "She's generous, she's funny, she's sassy. She's motivated from a genuine place, and that's her power of example."

Guests dined on a delicious meal by Wolfgang Puck during the ceremony, as they were treated to moving speeches from Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz (in Stella McCartney), Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, and Sally Field, among others, who all paid tribute to the Hollywood icon's many achievements. "If we're really honest with ourselves, I think we all here just find Jane annoying because everything she does, she does just a little better than any of us do it," Bullock jokes during her turn at the microphone. "Her posture's better, her divorces are better, her butt is better. It's like annoying annoying, annoying. She doesn't judge those she meets. She always keeping an open mind. Everyone is equal. She wins Academy Awards. She fights for causes and charities that have no life without her, and she takes on life's problems. She takes them on and doesn't see them as a weight. She sees them as a lesson. Annoying."

Fonda herself also spoke during the evening, where she expressed gratitude for those she has worked with over the years as well as those in attendance. "I think of the list of extraordinary people who've received this honor, and I'm so moved and really honored to be among them. I've been blessed to work with and know very many geniuses—real geniuses—actors and directors in our business, and I've had the great privilege to know them," Fonda (in a custom Vera Wang gown and Chopard jewels) says in her speech. "It means the world to me that you all came out tonight and spoke so generously and lovingly to me."

To see all the touching speeches, watch the AFI Life Achievement Award: Tribute to Jane Fonda on Saturday, June 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PT on TNT.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda

was honored a the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California, which paid tribute to her iconic career. "I think of the list of extraordinary people who've received this honor, and I'm so moved and really honored to be among them," Fonda (in a custom Vera Wang gown and Chopard jewels) says in her speech. "It means the world to me that you all came out tonight and spoke so generously and lovingly to me."
2 of 44 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Eva Longoria and Cameron Diaz

came out to support Jane Fonda in style at the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. "Jane is a woman that stands for something, and that's just something to look up to," Longoria tells InStyle. Both Longoria (in Sass & Bide) and Diaz (in Stella McCartney) gave touching speeches at the event in honor of Fonda.
3 of 44 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

spoke in honor of Jane Fonda at the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which was held in tribute to the iconic actress. "If we're really honest with ourselves, I think we all here just find Jane annoying because everything she does, she does just a little better than any of us do it," Bullock (in Vionnet) jokes during her turn at the microphone.
4 of 44 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

also attended the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where Douglas spoke about Jane Fonda, the guest of honor. "I feel pretty confident that I speak for everyone here tonight in saying that when I think of Jane Fonda, the first thing that comes to mind is her fantastic, tremendous body – of work. And like all of you, I've stared at, thought about, and constantly admired that body we've all gotten to celebrate here this evening," he jokes in his speech.
5 of 44 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Diane Lane and Meryl Streep

both shared kind words about Jane Fonda at the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. "This woman, she's the best human being of my generation. Actually, of my lifetime I should say," Lane tells InStyle. "She's generous, she's funny, she's sassy. She's motivated from a genuine place, and that's her power of example." Watch the ceremony when it airs on Saturday, June 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PT on TNT.
6 of 44 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Christian Siriano and Debra Messing

were all smiles at the designer's resort 2015 preview party in New York City, where Siriano revealed the latest designs for his namesake label.
7 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

looked white hot in Monique Lhuillier at the after party celebrating the opening night of Macbeth on Broadway at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.
8 of 44 John Lamparski/WireImage

Jaime King

got in the soccer spirit at the 2014 FIFA World Cup McDonald's launch party at Pillars 38 in New York City.
9 of 44 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jenny Slate

showed off a stunning dress at a special screening of A24’s Obvious Child in Los Angeles, in which she stars.
10 of 44 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival At Wailea

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters

enjoyed the gorgeous scenery on the second day of the 2014 Maui Film Festival in Wailea, Hawaii, where Roberts (in Dsquared2) received the Maui Film Festival Shining Star accolade.
11 of 44 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Taylor Schilling

came out for TheWrap's First Annual Emmy Party held at The London in West Hollywood, California, where she dazzled in a LWD by A.L.C.
12 of 44 Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hint Water

Maria Menounos

celebrated at the launch party for her new book The Everygirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, which was hosted by Hint Water at the Trina Turk boutique in New York City.
13 of 44 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Channing Tatum

looked dapper in a plaid suit at the New York City premiere of his film 22 Jump Street, which was hosted by FIJI Water and Entertainment Weekly. The movie is filled with laugh out loud moments and plenty of shenanigans, and so was the time spent shooting it. "Everyday on set I was just trying to make Jonah’s day harder," Tatum says of his costar Jonah Hill. "It wasn't one specific prank, but pretty much everyday I would play any fun prank on him that I could." Look for it in theaters June 13, 2014.
14 of 44 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Seinfeld and Jane Krakowski

came out for the 2014 Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash sponsored by Sprout in New York City. Seinfeld hosted the event along with her husband Jerry Seinfeld that raised over $585,000 for the non-profit, which is dedicated to providing families in need with essential equipment, products, clothing, and services for their children. "We just keep being loved and supported by wonderful, generous families and we keep growing and growing," Seinfeld says of the organization. "We hate that the need is always there for us to meet, but we feel gratified that there are always people that help support our growth."
15 of 44 Andrew Goodman/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Rachel Wood, Joe Manganiello and Emma Roberts

hung loose at the Opening Night Reception for the 2014 Maui Film Festival in Wailea, Hawaii. The group was casual-chic, with Nyong'o in a bright Calvin Klein Collection frock, Wood in Roland Mouret, Manganiello in a cotton tee, and Roberts in a beachy white ensemble.
16 of 44 Courtesy of Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

Max Minghella and Kate Mara

celebrated the launch of Gucci's long-awaited make up line, Gucci Cosmetics, at a private cocktail party in New York City. Mara rocked a design by the label for the event, which was hosted by Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini and took place at the Carlyle Hotel.
17 of 44 Courtesy of Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

Solange

also stepped out for the launch of Gucci Cosmetics in a hot pink ensemble by the brand.
18 of 44 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek and Brooklyn Decker

were all smiles at the 2014 CMT Music Awards after party at the Rosewall in Nashville, Tennessee. Both Van Der Beek and Decker (in a Jill Stuart dress and Kendra Scott earrings) presented at the awards show earlier in the evening.
19 of 44 Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

made a fashionable appearance at the Orlando 30 Year Anniversary Party in Los Angeles, California.
20 of 44 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

signed copies of their new novel Rebels: City Of Indra: The Story of Lex And Livia at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York city.
21 of 44 Paul Redmond/WireImage

Azealia Banks

supported a worthy cause at the Songs Of Hope X 10th Anniversary Event benefitting City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer research and treatment center.
22 of 44 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ashley Greene

looked radiant at the STK Los Angeles 6th Anniversary Party held at the restaurant's location in the city.
23 of 44 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc.com

Prosper Assouline, Ariel Foxman, Nancy MacDonell, Marigay McKee and Brian Atwood

celebrated MacDonell's The Shoe Book at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The author was on-hand to sign copies of her gorgeous book at the event, which was hosted by InStyle, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Assouline.
24 of 44 Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

Blake Lively, Solange and Beyoncé

were a stylish trio at the Chime for Change event celebrating the one-year anniversary of The Sound of Change Live at Gucci Fifth Avenue in New York City. The organization funds projects for girls and women in the areas of education, health, and justice around the world.
25 of 44 Gucci/Getty Images

James Franco and Frida Giannini

also supported a good cause at the Chime for Change event, which was hosted by Giannini who is Gucci's creative director.
26 of 44 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

came out for the 2014 Gordan Parks Foundation Awards Dinner & Auction in New York City. All proceeds from the event went towards permanently preserving the work of Gordon Parks and making them readily available to the public.
27 of 44 Elle Jota/BFANYC.com

Jaime King

stepped out for the GRACE MMXIII party held in honor of their resort 2015 collection at the Nomad Hotel in New York City.
28 of 44 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Selita Ebanks

attended the 23rd Annual Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Award that honored Jane Rosenthal in New York City.
29 of 44 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

celebrated at the world premiere of their film The Fault in Our Stars in New York City. Based on John Green's best selling book of the same name, the movie tells the story of two star-crossed teenagers, Hazel Grace Lancaster (Woodley) and Augustus Waters (Elgort), who fall in love after meeting in a cancer support group. The tearjerker hits theaters June 6, 2014.
30 of 44 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Blake Lively, Michael Kors and Karlie Kloss

were a stylish trio as they celebrated after the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
31 of 44 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha

struck a fierce pose at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards after party, which was held atop the Standard Hotel in New York City.
32 of 44 Pablo Frisk/mytheresa.com x Diane Kruger Dinner

Diane Kruger

was the guest of honor at an intimate dinner hosted by mytheresa.com to celebrate the announcement of Kruger (in Giambattista Valli) being named the next mytheresa.com Woman. The fete was held at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, California.
33 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and Julianna Margulies

attended the launch of EAT (RED) DRINK (RED) & SAVE LIVES at the Eataly Rooftop Birreria in New York City, the newest initiative by Bono's The (RED) Organization hosted by chef Mario Batali and master meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda.
34 of 44 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jaime Pressly

came out for the series premiere of Jennifer Falls at Jimmy At The James Hotel in New York City. The television show revolves around career woman and mother Jennifer Doyle (Pressly), and comes to TV Land June 4, 2014.
35 of 44 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldana

was honored for her professional and philanthropic achievements that inspire women to inspire girls at Step Up’s 11th annual Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles. "I'm excited to be here," Saldana (in Chloe) tells InStyle. "It feels really good to know that you're being considered by an organization such as this as someone who's a good role model for women to sort of guide themselves or take as an inspiration. It makes you feel very present and responsible."
36 of 44 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Julie Bowen

also came out for a good cause at Step Up's 11th Annual Inspiration Awards. "We need to recognize that girls in our own communities aren't getting enough support and encouragement when it comes to their education. We have a real responsibility to encourage them," Bowen (in Philosophy and Oscar Tiye) says. "This organization is unique and different because its about mentoring. It's about us as professional women lending a helping hand to quite literally support these girls to step up despite their challenging circumstances and make the most of their education."
37 of 44 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Kaley Cuoco Sweeting

showed her support (in Ann Taylor) at the 11th Annual Inspiration Awards, which raised nearly $400,000 for the national mentorship non-profit Step Up's after-school programs that mentor teen girls from under-resourced communities.
38 of 44 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o and Olivia Munn

were a stylish trio at the seventh annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park. Moore (in Rosie Assoulin), Nyong'o (in Alexander McQueen), and Munn (in Lover the Label) joined a star studded group who took a break from sipping champagne to stomp the divots during halftime before a scenic backdrop of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.
39 of 44 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Behati Prinsloo and Busy Philipps

also celebrated at the seventh annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where Prinsloo threw out the ceremonial ball toss before the start of the match between Team Veuve Clicquot and Team Black Watch. “This is my first time,” Prinsloo tells InStyle. "I’ve never actually seen polo in person so I’m very excited to be here.”
40 of 44 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Aviva Family and Children's Services

Sharon Stone

was honored at the 2014 Aviva "A" Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. All funds raised went to benefit the Aviva Family and Children's Services organization, which provides educational programs to help at-risk youth and their families function more effectively with their community.
41 of 44 Al Powers Imagery

Jaime King

glowed at the annual Simon G. Soiree at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada where she donned a striped Katie Ermillo dress with Simon G. jewels.
42 of 44 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Iman, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Campbell

came out to celebrate 2014 CFDA Award winner Bethann Hardison with a late afternoon dance party at Marquee in New York City.
43 of 44 Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Tyrese Gibson

hosted the For Our Girls of Nigeria benefit concert presented by Afrika Fifty6 at 1OAK in West Hollywood, California.
44 of 44 Gary He/Insider Images

Adriana Lima

kicked off the summer of the #UrbanJungle with Amazonia Beverages and celebrated her fundraiser for the St. Luke for Haiti Foundation at #SunsetSaturdays at PH-D Rooftop Lounge in New York City.

