Mariska Hargitay Spreads Joy at the Annual Joyful Heart Foundation Gala

Debra Messing, Alexandra Wentworth, and Mariska Hargitay embodied the uplifting spirit of the 6th Annual Joyful Heart Foundation Gala in New York City as they squeezed together to snap a selfie on the red carpet. The event raised funds for the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization Mariska Hargitay started in 2004 after she began playing Detective Olivia Benson on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The content on the show opened her eyes to the staggering realities of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, and she decided to form a foundation to help empower, heal, and educate survivors of abuse. To learn more about the foundation head to joyfulheartfoundation.org. Plus, check out more of this week's parties by clicking the photo above.

