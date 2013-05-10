Mariska Hargitay Spreads Joy at the Annual Joyful Heart Foundation Gala

Jennifer Davis
May 10, 2013 @ 3:30 pm

Debra Messing, Alexandra Wentworth, and Mariska Hargitay embodied the uplifting spirit of the 6th Annual Joyful Heart Foundation Gala in New York City as they squeezed together to snap a selfie on the red carpet. The event raised funds for the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization Mariska Hargitay started in 2004 after she began playing Detective Olivia Benson on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The content on the show opened her eyes to the staggering realities of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, and she decided to form a foundation to help empower, heal, and educate survivors of abuse. To learn more about the foundation head to joyfulheartfoundation.org. Plus, check out more of this week's parties by clicking the photo above.

1 of 30 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Debra Messing, Alexandra Wentworth, and Mariska Hargitay

2 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Living Proof

Chris McMillan and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston posed with her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan at the launch of their Living Proof Good Hair Day web video series at the Royalton Hotel in New York City. "The timing of this was awesome,” Aniston told InStyle.com at the event. “They said, ‘Will you join us, we’re a new company we want to grow and create awareness.’ I’m not just the face.”
3 of 30 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Rachel Roy

Lauren Bush Lauren and Rachel Roy

Lauren Bush Lauren and Rachel Roy debuted the FEED India collection, the newest addition to the FEED bag family, at the Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York City. The bags are handmade by artisans working in India and come in a variety of colors and designs.
4 of 30 Billy Farrell agency/Leandro Justen

Monika Chiang and Jamie Chung

Designer Monika Chiang invited her pals like Jamie Chung (in Monika Chiang and HampM earrings) to listen to Eve's new album Lip Lock at Chiang’s SoHo boutique in New York City. "I love Monika's stuff because you can wear on the streets for a night out, but it's also something I can wear on the red carpet," explained Chung. "It's versatile and youthful and edgy, and not stuffy!"
5 of 30 Neil Rasmus/Billy Farrell Agency

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto dined at an exclusive dinner held at Barney's in New York City to celebrate the Maiyet Varanasi Silk Capsule Collection, which was created by Muslim and Hindu weavers to help preserve centuries-old tradition of hand-loomed silk.
6 of 30 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Anne Hathaway

Sarah Jessica Parker and Anne Hathaway (in Givenchy) attended the Tate Americas Foundation Triennial Artists Dinner at the Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York City. Sponsored by Christian Dior, the evening honored artists from the Americas whose works are now included in the Tate Museum’s permanent collection in London.
7 of 30 Marcus Owen/startraksphoto

Jennifer and Lynda Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (in L'Wren Scott) and her sister Lynda Lopez gathered at the 92Y in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood to discuss top issues that women face as mothers at the organization's Mom+Social event.
8 of 30 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images

Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, and Craig Robinson

Peeples producer Tyler Perry embraced the film's star Kerry Washington (in Narciso Rodriguez) as she posed with her co-star Craig Robinson at the Los Angeles premiere held at the ArcLight Hollywood.
9 of 30 Corredor99/MPI/Picturegroup

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah showed her support for the New York City Ballet at the company's annual Spring Gala, held at the Lincoln Center in New York City. As an added bonus, rising star designer Joseph Altuzarra designed the costumes for the performances.
10 of 30 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for LD Entertainment/AP Images

Lake Bell and Kate Bosworth

Lake Bell and Kate Bosworth (in Miu Miu) smiled for the cameras at the premiere of their indie flick Black Rock at the Arclight Hollywood. The film follows three childhood friends who go on a camping trip in Maine and end up having to fight for survival.
11 of 30 Gregory Pace / BEImages

Stacy Keibler and Tim Gunn

Stacy Keibler and Tim Gunn promoted their Lifetime reality TV shows at A+E's 2013 Upfront Event in New York City.
12 of 30 RD / Marks / Retna Digital

Jennifer Morrison and Gretchen Mol

Now this is double denim love! Jennifer Morrison and Gretchen Mol celebrated the opening of the NYDJ boutique at the Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York City.
13 of 30 Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster

On-screen siblings Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster (in Jenny Packham) headed to London to premiere Fast & Furious 6 at Empire Leicester Square. For the sixth go-around, Diesel fights to take down a gang of lethal drivers in London. Fast & Furious 6 opens nationwide May 24.
14 of 30 Henry Lamb/Photowire / BEImages

Olivia Wilde

All eyes were on Olivia Wilde's bright aqua Yoana Baraschi dress at Carrera's Ignition Night event in New York City, which celebrated the company's retrospective exhibition and marked the debut of Carrera's new eyewear collection.
15 of 30 Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere joined her heavy-weight boxing champion boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko at the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City. The awards are presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to recognize excellence in sports broadcasting.
16 of 30 Terrence Jennings/Retna, Ltd

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad took her west coast style to New York City to spice things up at the launch of Malibu's new rum, Island Spiced. "Had a blast," the Cali girl Tweeted.
17 of 30 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger celebrated the release of her short film for the luxury watch brand Jaeger Le-Coultre while dining over lunch of pan seared sea bass and asparagus flan at Rockefeller Center’s Loft and Garden in New York City. “It felt very authentic about my life and my friendship with Jaeger Le-Coultre," Kruger said of the film. "It pieces together my professional life and my personal life, and I’m very grateful for that.”
18 of 30 AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Zoe Saldana and Alice Eve

Star Trek Into Darkness co-stars Zoe Saldana (in Bottega Veneta) and Alice Eve were all smiles as they promoteed their upcoming film in Mexico City.
19 of 30 MediaPunch Inc / Rex USA

Robin Roberts and Susan Lucci

Robin Roberts and Susan Lucci helped raise awareness for United Cerebral Palsy at the 12th Annual Women Who Care luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event was created to celebrate women who have inspired others through their achievements.
20 of 30 AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo jetted to Madrid to help present the new Pikolinos Massai collection at the Spanish department store Corte Ingles. The handbag and footwear collection is created by Kenyan women to support their community.
21 of 30 startraksphoto

Rachel Zoe

After getting a sneak peek of The Great Gastby at a screening hosted by The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers, Rachel Zoe made her way to the Lamb's Club to sip on Caliche Rum cocktails and party like it was 1922.
22 of 30 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto

Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry

After watching a screening of The Great Gatsby in 3-D, Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry made their way to the Top of the Standard in Lower Manhattan to party Gatsby-style with the cast, including stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and director Baz Luhrmann. "I hope amp#91;the audienceamp#93; takes away the desire to have some rocking out great parties, wear groovy frocks, play the soundtrack, and have a few glasses of champagne!” director Baz Lurhmann told InStyle.com.
23 of 30 Sipa USA

Domenico Dolce, Gisele Bundchen, and Stefano Gabbana

Gisele Bundchen embraced Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana at the opening of their new 5th Avenue flagship boutique in New York City.
24 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EIF Revlon Run Walk

Emma Stone and Olivia Wilde

Revlon ambassadors Emma Stone and Olivia Wilde laced up their sneakers to host the 16th Annual EIF Revlon Run Walk for Women in New York City. The walk raised money for cancer research, treatment, and counseling and outreach programs.
25 of 30 Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Kate Bosworth and Prabal Gurung

Kate Bosworth (in Balmain) joined Prabal Gurung at the St. Regis in New York City for Moda Operandi's A Midnight Supper, an event celebrating the Costume Institute's newest exhibit, Punk: Chaos to Couture.
26 of 30 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Daniel Lawson and Julianna Margulies

Congratulations, Dan Lawson! The Good Wife costume designer took home the Young Master award for his work on the hit CBS show at The TDF Irene Sharaff Awards, an event that honors the best costume designers in the business. The star of the show Julianna Margulies, who plays power-lawyer Alicia Florrick, was on hand to present the award.

27 of 30 Sean Thorton/Wenn

Stacy Keibler and Petra Nemcova

Hello to the brides of Barcelona! (Sort of.) Stacy Keibler and Petra Nemcova were on hand in Spain for Barcelona's Bridal Fashion Week, where they took a front row seat at the Pronovias bridal show.
28 of 30 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Cute couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake posed together backstage after Timberlake performed a private concert at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, presented by MasterCard. The singer also announced that he'll be releasing Volume 2 of The 20/20 Experience on September 30.
29 of 30 Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sears

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian traveled to Houston, Texas for a special appearance at Sears to show off their latest offerings of the Kardashian Kollection, their Sears-only clothing line.
30 of 30 Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards

John Slattery and Jennifer Westfeldt

Mad Men star John Slattery and Jennifer Westfeldt showed their support for off-Broadway at the 28th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in New York City, an event that honors the achievements and contributions of stars from the off-Broadway theater community.

