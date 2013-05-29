Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page Premiere The East in Hollywood

Juan Rico/FAME
Jennifer Davis
May 29, 2013 @ 1:40 pm

Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page premiered their new film The East at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood last night! The buzzed-about thriller follows former FBI agent Sarah Moss (Brit Marling) as she infiltrates an eco-terrorist group helmed by Skarsgard’s character, which seeks revenge on major corporations for their crimes against the environment. "The movie is a wake up call," Skarsgard told InStyle.com when the film screened at Sundance. "He’s trying to wake the nation up and say ‘Look what’s going on,’ and by doing nothing you’re actually condoning all the horrors that are happening. So, wake up and smell the coffee!" Catch the film in select theaters nationwide starting May 31. Plus, click the photo to go inside last night's hottest parties and premieres!

1 of 24 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Minnie Driver and Kristin Davis

Minnie Driver (in Shoshanna) and Kristin Davis (in Dolce amp Gabbana) gathered at the 10th Annual Bag Lunch in Holmby Hills, California to lunch and bid on donated designer bags hot off the runway to raise money for P.S. Arts, an organization that provides arts education to children in under-privileged communities in Southern and Central California. "You can’t get by on staying inside the box," Driver told InStyle.com during the luncheon. "It’s essential for kids to have arts programs. Essential."
2 of 24 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Clive Owen and Andrew Riseborough

Clive Owen and Andrew Riseborough premiered their film Shadow Dancer at a screening hosted by The Cinema Society and BlackBerry at the Sunshine Landmark in New York City. The film follows Riseborough's character Collette, who must spy on her family in order to save her son's life.
3 of 24 Mike Windle/WireImage

Archie Panjabi and Hayden Panettiere

The Good Wife star Archie Panjabi and Nashville bad girl Hayden Panettiere stopped by the second day of the Variety Emmy Studio at the Palihouse in West Hollywood to take part in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series panel, where they discussed their stand-out roles.
4 of 24 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Rossum, Kerry Washington, and Elisabeth Moss

Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Rossum (in Bibhu Mohapatra), Kerry Washington (in Calvin Klein), and Elisabeth Moss (in Phillip Lim) all chatted about their intense roles in their respective shows-Orphan Black, Shameless, Scandal, and Mad Men-on the Leading Actress in a Drama Series panel.
5 of 24 Venturelli/WireImage

Gaia Trussardi and Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (in Trussardi) joined Gaia Trussardi at a cocktail party hosted by the designer's art and culture non-profit, the Nicola Trussardi Foundation, during the Venice Biennale Art Festival in Venice, Italy.
6 of 24 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Actress Amy Poehler was honored at Capitale in New York City for her work at the 2013 Transforming America Gala hosted by Demo, an organization that seeks to ensure that everyone has a say in democracy.
7 of 24 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Michael Kors and Bette Midler

Michael Kors and Bette Midler enjoyed the outdoors at New York Restoration Projects 18th Annual Spring Picnic, where they enjoyed a barbecue feast and champagne.
8 of 24 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Kat Dennings and Zooey Deschanel

Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings (in Saint Vintage Jewelry) and New Girl funny lady Zooey Deschanel (in Monique Lhuillier and Saint Vintage Jewelry) gathered at the Variety Emmy Studio at the Palihouse Hotel in West Hollywood to participate in the Leading Actress in a Comedy Series panel.
9 of 24 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Jenna Ushkowitz

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz signed copies of her new book Choosing Glee at Barnes amp Noble in Santa Monica, California. In the book Ushkowitz shares her ten rules for finding inspiration and happiness, plus fun anecdotes about her time on the show that put her in the spotlight.
10 of 24 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Iman and Coco Rocha

Supermodels and entrepreneurs Iman and Coco Rocha shared their insights on how to build a successful business at the Secrets of Start-Up Queens panel hosted by Glamour magazine at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Among Iman's tips? Believe in yourself. “I think it’s such a female thing, we look at ourselves in the mirror and we pick, pick, pick. First and foremost, you have to believe in yourself and believe in what your business is about. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so let the beholder be you." Read more at stylecaster.com.
11 of 24 UPI/Alex Gallardo /LANDOV

Rose Byrne and Owen Wilson

Rose Byrne (in Emilio Pucci) and Owen Wilson premiered their new film The Internship at the Regency Village in Westwood, California. The film stars Wilson and Vince Vaugn as two washed-up salesmen who take an internship at Google.
12 of 24 Top Photo Corporation/Rex / Rex USA

Nicolas Cage and Maggie Q

Nicolas Cage and Maggie Q shared a laugh as they celebrated the opening of Montblanc's store in Shanghai, China.
13 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo showed her love for Piperlime (toting more than one of their brightly-hued shopping bags!) at the retailer's BFF Night, held at the Piperlime boutique in Soho. "I’ve been working with them for a few years and they are amazing," said Palermo, who is a guest-editor for the shopping site. "There’s a little bit for everyone, which I like. You can always be on trend, especially if you’re on a budget."
14 of 24 Juan Rico/FAME

Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page

15 of 24 Daniele Cruciani/Olycom/Sipa USA

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich performed inside artist Tara Subkoff's installation piece Future/Perfect in the Barnabò garden in Venice, Italy during the Venice Art Biennale 2013.
16 of 24 Tony Larkin/Rex / Rex USA

Demi Lovato

The newly-blonde Demi Lovato jumped across the pond to greet fans and sign copies of her new album Unbroken in London.
17 of 24 Dominik Bindl/Life Ball 2013/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne and Fergie

Kelly Osbourne (in Vivienne Westwood) and Fergie (in Valentino) headed to Vienna, Austria to attend the 21st Annual Life Ball. Organized by international non-profit AIDS Life, the event is one of the largest fundraisers for HIV and AIDS foundations in Europe.
18 of 24 API/FameFlynet

Cameron Diaz and Leonardo DiCaprio

TAG Heuer hosted a party on a yacht to celebrate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where stars like Cameron Diaz (in Roland Mouret) and Leonardo DiCaprio (in Saint Laurent) were among the guests.
19 of 24 Didier Baverel/Getty Images for Tag Heuer

Samantha Barks and David Gandy

Before embarking on the yacht for TAG Heuer's Monaco Grand Prix Yacht Party, Les Miserables star Samantha Barks and model David Gandy posed together on the red carpet.
20 of 24 SGP/FameFlynet

Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler (in Alice Temperley) geared up to watch the race car drivers rev their engines at the Monaco Grand Prix at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
21 of 24 Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney and Kate Moss

Stella McCartney set out to expand her company's presence in Asia recently, and made stops in Hong Kong, Japan, and Shanghai. In Hong Kong, she met up with model pal Kate Moss, who celebrated the designer's newest collection at a black-tie dinner.
22 of 24 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff//French Select via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova

Tennis season has begun! Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova kicked off the 2013 Roland Garros French Open in Paris. The tournament is going on May 21 through June 9. For more information, visit rolandgarros.com.
23 of 24 Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine

Beth Stern and Brooke Shields

Beth Stern and Brooke Shields kicked off another summer season in the Hamptons at DuJour's Annual Summer Kickoff, hosted by the magazine's founder Jason Binns at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club.
24 of 24 Denise Truscello/WireImage

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union was one of the first people to step foot in Light Nightclub, the newest club on the Las Vegas strip. Housed inside Mandalay Bay, the 38,000-square-foot space is the first-ever club created by the team behind Cirque du Soleil. Expect theatrical productions galore.

