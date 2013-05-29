Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page Premiere The East in Hollywood

Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page premiered their new film The East at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood last night! The buzzed-about thriller follows former FBI agent Sarah Moss (Brit Marling) as she infiltrates an eco-terrorist group helmed by Skarsgard’s character, which seeks revenge on major corporations for their crimes against the environment. "The movie is a wake up call," Skarsgard told InStyle.com when the film screened at Sundance. "He’s trying to wake the nation up and say ‘Look what’s going on,’ and by doing nothing you’re actually condoning all the horrors that are happening. So, wake up and smell the coffee!" Catch the film in select theaters nationwide starting May 31. Plus, click the photo to go inside last night's hottest parties and premieres!

