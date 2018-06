Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page Premiere The East in Hollywood

Supermodels and entrepreneurs Iman and Coco Rocha shared their insights on how to build a successful business at the Secrets of Start-Up Queens panel hosted by Glamour magazine at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Among Iman's tips? Believe in yourself. “I think it’s such a female thing, we look at ourselves in the mirror and we pick, pick, pick. First and foremost, you have to believe in yourself and believe in what your business is about. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so let the beholder be you." Read more at stylecaster.com